Browns At Commanders Week 5 Betting Lines And Odds
At 1-3 on the season, the Cleveland Browns hope to put put back-to-back losses behind them when they hit the road and head to Washington for an inter-conference matchup with a young Washington Commanders team.
That will be easier said than done as the Commanders enter Week 5 as one of the more surprising NFL storylines at the moment. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington is 3-1 on the young 2024 campaign and currently sits in first place in the NFC East.
Meanwhile, Daniels is doing some remarkable things, posting the highest completion percentage by a QB through their first four games in NFL history (82.1%).
While the Commanders enter this matchup on a three game winning streak, the Browns enter as a flailing 1-3 team with their season already feeling a bit on life support even through just four games. Cleveland is desperate for a win to get the train back on the tracks, but also to start figuring out what they do well on offense.
Star QB Deshaun Watson remains a bit of a work in progress on the field right now. Granted, poor offensive line play and an exasperating number of dropped passes by his receivers has not helped his cause.
With all that context in mind, the Browns open up the week listed as three-point underdogs (+3) as they prepare to visit Washington, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can bet Cleveland on the moneyline at +136 via FanDuel. The opening over/under for the game is 45.5.
As the week progresses the line is bound to change as both teams navigate potential injury news and other updates. Follow along here throughout the week for any potential changes before the Browns and Commanders kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday from Landover, Md.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
