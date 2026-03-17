Four Low Cost Free Agents That Could Still Impact Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have cooled off a bit after a hot start to free agency.

Before the NFL’s legal tampering period opened last week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was already hard at work. Immediately after the NFL Combine, the Browns traded a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for starting right tackle Tytus Howard.

After trading for Howard, the Browns added Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson and Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins in free agency. Defensively, the Browns landed former All Pro linebacker Quincy Williams.

Now that the dust has settled on the first wave of free agency, the Browns find themselves with a little over $20 million in cap space.

Here are a few low cost free agents that could still make a big impact in Cleveland.

Mekhi Becton, Guard

During the lead up to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Browns had a formal meeting with Becton, who was a left tackle prospect. Since then, Becton became a first-round pick that just never panned out and switched to guard, where he found a lot more success.

Have the Browns tapped their resources on the interior of their offensive line? Perhaps.

But Becton starting at right guard would allow Jenkins to continue playing center while Johnson starts at left guard. Still just 26, it could be worth giving new Browns offensive line coach George Warhop a big, athletic project on the interior.

WR Deebo Samuel

The Browns have done very little work in their wide receiver room. While they’ll likely draft a premier rookie wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft, Samuel makes sense as a veteran.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken values players over plays. Unlike Kevin Stefanski, Monken wants to scheme plays for his most talented players. Insert Samuel, who caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns with the Washington Commanders last season.

Samuel would cost a good chunk of Cleveland’s remaining cap space, but at 30 years old, he still has some juice left in the tank. He’d be the perfect complement to Jerry Jeudy and a top-tier rookie wide receiver as the Browns fix their offense.

LT Justin Skule

Outside of Dawand Jones, the Browns don’t have much depth at tackle.

Justin Skule has six years of NFL experience and spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, starting nine games at left tackle.

The Browns don’t have a starting solution at left tackle. They’ll probably draft their starter in the 2026 NFL Draft. But Skule’s experience at 29 years old could make him an intriguing swing tackle.

While some might point to Taylor Decker, who was released by the Detroit Lions, his age could potentially scare off Berry.

WR Gabe Davis

The Browns have been searching for a wide receiver with a little bit of size for quite some time.

Even though Davis has been a boom or bust receiver in the NFL, he’s 6-foot-2 and still just 26 years old. Even though his production has dipped over the previous two seasons, adding a six-year veteran into this room as the third wide receiver makes a lot of sense.