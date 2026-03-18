Cleveland Browns Sign Free Agent Defensive End A.J. Epenesa

The Cleveland Browns are still active in free agency.

On Wednesday, the team signed free agent safety David Thomas, who will be a contributor on special teams. A few hours later, the Browns reached a one-year agreement with Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal is worth up to $5 million.

Former Bills DE A.J. Epenesa is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Cleveland Browns, per source. pic.twitter.com/mCHdVLNeIB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2026

Epenesa is one of the most underrated players at his position. He’s constantly flashed on Buffalo’s defensive line since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Who is Epenesa?

Primarily a rotational defensive end, Epenesa has appeared in 91 career games. He’s a nice depth piece with a bit of starting experience as well, filling in 19 times for Buffalo over the last six seasons. He has 24 sacks and four interceptions.

While losing linebacker Devin Bush to the Chicago Bears in free agency on a three-year contract, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has rebounded nicely. The Browns signed former All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams on a two-year deal.

By adding Williams and Epenesa, Berry is proving that the Browns want their defense to remain elite. Losing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was not entirely expected, so setting up new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg for success seems to be the plan.

Playing on the opposite end of Myles Garrett, Epenesa should have plenty of opportunities to have a great season. The Browns are giving the 27-year-old an incredible chance to put together a big season before entering free agency again.

Last season, Garrett broke the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23. He also had a career-best 33 tackles for loss.

That sort of production should extract the best out of Epenesa, who has never played across from a player as talented as Garrett.

Still expect Alex Wright to start games on the opposite end of Garrett. But this signing will add talent to the depth of the defensive end position. Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara are both expected to be back with the Browns, but Epenesa is a very nice complement to the mix.

This offseason, Berry prioritized fixing Cleveland’s offensive line. Immediately following the NFL Combine, Berry traded a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for starting right tackle Tytus Howard. Then, the Browns added interior offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins in free agency.

But adding Williams to start next to Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger felt significant. While Epenesa is a smaller addition, he should still make a big impact on Cleveland’s defense.