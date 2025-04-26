Browns’ Dillon Gabriel’s Selection Is Shockingly Similar to Longtime Superstar QB
The dust has settled, and the Cleveland Browns can’t go back on their 94th overall pick, and I’m here to tell you that they shouldn’t. Now, to be transparent, I would not have made the pick, and I'm not excited that they did. They had plenty of holes left to fill, and they took a big swing at a low-risk player in Dillon Gabriel.
However, what I will say is that I can understand the selection for several reasons. The floor for Gabriel in Cleveland is a long-term backup. He has a strong arm, he is smart, he is accurate, and in a pinch, the hope is that he can come in and get the job done. Cleveland has had far worse backups in its time.
The ceiling for him is Super Bowl Champion. Yes, Super Bowl Champion.
Throughout the last 15 drafts, there is one player who mirrors Gabriel's stature, play style, and path to the NFL, and that is Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson.
Wilson was the 74th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. When he was drafted, he was 24 years old, coming off of his fifth year in college at his second school. And yes, he also stands at 5’11.
Wilson quickly took over the starting job in Seattle and never looked back. The truth is that had Pete Carroll made an executive decision to hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, Wilson would have two Super Bowls, not just one.
With that said, the Browns are certainly in a pinch with Gabriel. They know that their ultimate goal next year is to draft one of the top quarterbacks and get their franchise guy. So, what does that mean for Gabriel?
Well, he will have his opportunity to prove that he can play in the NFL while learning under two guys who have seen a lot of football in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Then, next season he will be called upon to mentor the next young star that Cleveland drafts.
If that project were to fail, Gabriel would be called upon to step in and keep the Browns alive.
If you polled Browns faithful, you would think that this is the worst decision in the history of the draft. I would argue that it is a very good, low-risk, quiet selection with a pick that they acquired midway through the season.
Would I have made this pick? No. But this is a solid selection for the Browns and maybe, just maybe, his career in Cleveland ends up like Russell Wilson’s in Seattle.