How Myles Garrett wrecked game against Steelers, scared Aaron Rodgers

Since 2003, no quarterback captaining the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, outside of Ben Roethlisberger, has managed to find a win in Cleveland.

On Sunday, Dec. 28, the Cleveland Browns played host to the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field, finding a win in tight-knit fashion, 13-6. The game came down to a final, potential game-winning drive led by signal caller Aaron Rodgers, who was unable to complete a pass in the endzone on three straight tries.

Rodgers looked rattled, attempting to get the ball out quickly all game long, ultimately affecting his confidence and control in the pocket in the late stages, characteristics of his game that make him so reliable.

That disruption came from defensive end Myles Garrett, who was seeking a singular sack that would make him the NFL's single-season sack leader. He currently sits at 22 sacks on the season, with the current leaders, T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan, sitting at 22.5.

Against the Steelers, he was flying off the edge all game long, looking for the record-breaking takedown, and it seemed like Rodgers was well aware of it. Instead of welcoming contact and trying to get the ball out at the same time, he seemingly played scared of what Garrett could do, even though he didn't record a takedown.

“I think Myles affects every single game," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He shows up on the stat sheet in a bunch of areas, even in ways you don’t always see.”

The stat sheet won't show how big of a presence Garrett had on the game, but the film will.

At 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, Garrett's size and speed make him a formidable opponent to go up against. The Steelers consistently had to throw two-to-three blockers his direction to avoid Garrett getting into the backfield and getting a clean look at Rodgers.

According to PFF, Rodgers' time to throw the football came in at roughly 2.21 at one point on Sunday, the lowest for any quarterback in the league. His season average was also much higher at 2.59.

Especially considering Rodgers is more than likely a year or two away from retirement, the Steelers did everything they could to keep him out of harm's way. His mobility has never been a strong suit of his game, but at 42-years-old, there's no chance he would have been able to get away from Garrett.

Garrett is currently leading the race to become the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2025 campaign, with the last time he won the award being back in 2023.

Over the past few years, he's been on a tear as one of the best defensive players in the league. The only thing now is for Cleveland to start actually winning games and giving the nine-year professional a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Browns will cap off 2025 with the final game of the season coming against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 4, with kickoff slated for a time yet to be determined.

With a win over the Bengals, the Browns' season would end with five victories.