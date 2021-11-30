Cleveland Browns Bye Week: Looking at 2022 First Round Wide Receivers

Looking at some of the standout players that may attract the Browns when it comes to the wide receiver position during the 2022 NFL Draft.

If this season has taught the 6-6 Cleveland Browns anything, it’s that the team desperately needs help at wide receiver. The team’s leading wide receiver has 356 yards and that is Jarvis Landry. David Njoku is a tight end and leads the team with 407 receiving yards.

Going forward the only sure guy may be Donovan Peoples-Jones. Jarvis Landry doesn’t make sense to pay heavy money to and Rashard Higgins was a healthy scratch Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins days in Cleveland saw some bright spots but it would be a surprise if he returned next season.

Anthony Schwartz is a rookie and a raw talent at that. There isn’t much to his route tree. Cleveland liked him because of his speed, so currently he is just potential. In the NFL you can’t count on potential.

It is only the BYE week for the Browns. This time comes as one to look at some tape, go through some games and dig around to see what the 2022 NFL Draft is going to bring.

It is only November 30th, so there is a lot of time until the 2022 NFL Draft and players will still have to declare. Notably the Browns are projected to pick toward the middle of the These are my draft eligible players in order at receiver so far.

Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

6’0” 200lbs junior

Season stats (11 games): 70 catches, 1,058 yards, 12 touchdowns, 4 rushes 70 yards 1 touchdown

Wilson is a talent and a nearby one at that. The star Buckeye has produced since stepping on campus and has played along side some talented players. Wilson has a very good set of hands and is a fluid route runner. Wilson is a deep threat and can attack the middle of the field. The catch after the run threat is there and Wilson doesn’t back down from being physical. Traditional size for the receiver position. There is star potential here and Wilson looks to be the best receiver in the draft. The kid from Lake Travis checks all of the boxes and is a top-10 pick in my eyes.

Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

6’3” 230lbs junior

Season stats (12 games): 67 catches, 1,123 yards, 11 touchdowns, 14 rushes for 112 yards 2 touchdowns

Burks comes off as a guy that could work well with the creativity that we have seen from Kevin Stefanski in the past. Burks can line up wherever you need him to, he’s a Swiss Army knife kind of player. The Arkansas receiver has the always beloved size and speed that so many teams want. Burks may be the safest pick of receivers.

Jameson Williams (Alabama)

6’2” 190 lbs junior

Season stats (12 games): 61 catches, 1,261 yards, 13 touchdowns

Unless you were an Ohio State fan you probably did not know of Jameson Williams before this breakout season at Alabama. The loaded depth in Columbus left Williams as the odd man out, his transfer has turned out to be a great move. In just one season Williams has went from not very well-known into a legit first round prospect. A burner that can take the top off of the defense and won’t be caught. Williams is a big play guy and is averaging over 20 yards a catch.

Chris Olave (Ohio State)

6’1” 190 lbs senior

Season stats (11 games): 65 catches, 936 yards, 13 touchdowns

The most polished wide receiver in the draft is Olave. One of the best receivers in buckeye Ohio State history that could have been drafted last season. Not only drafted, but a high pick at that. Olave returned to college for one last season. There is not a better route runner in college right now. The 6-foot-1 Olave is as polished as it gets when it comes to route running. Olave has a good set of hands and can separate no problem. If you like to push the ball down field this is your guy. CJ Stroud had no shortage of talent to throw the ball to in 2021.

Drake London (USC)

6’5” 210 lbs junior

Season stats (8 games): 88 catches, 1,084 yards, 7 touchdowns

London is a big play threat and may have been the best receiver in the country before his season ended with an injury after eight games. London is 6-foot-5 and physical. London can fight to make a catch against physical defensive backs and moves very well for his size. London is another very good player in a nice wide receiver class.

Continuing to keep an eye on…..

David Bell (Purdue)

6’2” 210 lbs junior

Season stats (11 games): 93 catches, 1,286 yards, 6 touchdowns

