What are the Chances Odell Beckham Could Return to Browns?

Odell Beckham Jr. has come up in the conversation as a possible option for the Cleveland Browns in free agency, so what are the chances of a reunion?

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Cleveland Browns for a possible return. Much of that is being fueled by social media interactions. Beckham played coy with a fan asking about him a possible reunion while Browns safety John Johnson III said on his Instagram account that Beckham was going to return.

It's not impossible Beckham could return to Cleveland, but it's damn close to it. Beckham has wanted out of Cleveland almost since he arrived with his preference being to end up in Los Angeles according to Jay Glazer from Fox Sports. After effectively forcing his way out of Cleveland last year, Beckham went to the Los Angeles Rams and helped them win the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately Beckham also tore the ACL in his left knee for the second time in 16 months.

Rams general manager Les Snead has said they definitely want Beckham back.

The Rams are one team that wants Beckham. He's also been connected to teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, which may only increase now that they have traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

That's one problem. Another problem is the money. Part of the reason Beckham wanted to go to Los Angeles in addition to the weather was marketing opportunities. Beckham likes money, which is his right, He's entitled to maximize his earning power, especially in a sport as brutal and unforgiving as football.

While with the Browns, Beckham at one point warmed up with a watch valued at nearly $2 million. He took it off for the game after being threatened with a fine. The previous week, he played in a watch that was worth almost $200,000. Both created a buzz for Richard Mille, the creator of the watch, just as intended.

Before he suffered this latest injury, Beckham was preparing a marketing campaign, dubbing himself Odell Beckham 3.0. Beckham wants to be great, but he always has his eye on the bottom line.

No one is better at marketing themselves in the NFL than Beckham. It benefits him to build hype and turn his free agency into a sweepstakes. Teams may end up bidding against themselves for his services. Neither Beckham nor the Browns have engaged in any reported talks, but he's still in the conversation.

This past season, Beckham had a guaranteed $15 million and still forced his way out from the Browns. It's difficult to imagine he comes back for less money, which doesn't even broach the subject of whether the Browns would want him back. The Browns are working with $22 million in cap space currently. They will add another $9.5 million to that amount on June 1st when Austin Hooper's salary is added to the pot.

So the Browns could theoretically pay Beckham $15 million again, but that would leave them practically no money to fill out the rest of their roster, including the entire defensive line outside of Myles Garrett. They need a defensive end and should be adding a pair of starting caliber defensive tackles.

The recovery rate from ACLs has sped up so much it's difficult to rule anyone out at this point. Nevertheless, Beckham has torn the same ACL twice in barely a year, so it's difficult to project when he'd be ready to play or the likelihood of it happening again.

Meanwhile, the Browns and their new quarterback Deshaun Watson have to see what the NFL is doing to do in regards to his civil lawsuits, which are ongoing. He has not been to Cleveland to have his introductory press conference as he undergoes depositions in Houston. The NFL is going to have its say at some point in regards to a suspension.

So it would be a curious move to sign Beckham to a deal when he could potentially be paired with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett for a large number of the games. The move doesn't make sense for either side.