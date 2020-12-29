Browns are in Win Now Situation Entering Week 17

Following the week 16 loss to the Jets, the Cleveland Browns control their own fate to get in the playoffs. Heading into the matchup at MetLife Stadium the Browns were fifth in the AFC playoff picture and needed one win to clinch a playoff berth. In order to clinch a playoff spot they needed help from an unlikely foe which came in the form of a Pittsburgh comeback win. The last step to the formula was beating the lowly Jets, who at the time only had one win on their record.

Entering the contest the offense took huge blows to the offensive line and wide receiver core. Offensive guard Wyatt Teller was ruled out as he recovers from an ankle injury and rookie tackle Jedrick Wills was inactive due to an illness. Arguably one of the best position groups on the roster quickly became a question mark. Yet even missing two starters, the deficit on the offensive line did not compare to the amount of wide receivers inactive. The top four wide receivers on the depth chart were placed on the reserve/COVID list due to contact tracing.

Without their number one receiver Jarvis Landry and companions Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, and Donovan Peoples-Jones the offense struggled. The energy and intensity seemed very low until the fourth quarter when they were already down multiple scores. Falling behind the New York Jets in a key game to maintain playoff positioning was not ideal and could cost more than imagined. Now entering the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the only viable way to view a playoff berth is “Win and In”.

There are other circumstances that could satisfy the Browns playoff hopes such as a Colts loss. The other being a Titans loss combined with both the Dolphins and Ravens win or tie. Relying on other teams to secure a playoff spot is not the safest option to guaranteeing a playoff matchup. In fact, the last time the Browns needed help getting into the playoffs during a 10-win season was in 2007. The team loss two tie breakers to get in the playoffs. One was for the division with Pittsburgh and the other with the Titans for a wild card spot.

That 10-win season was the best record since the team came back in 1999 and the Browns were still on the outside looking in. Ironically the Browns could find themselves on the wrong side of history again if they don’t beat the Steelers in the finale. In week sixteen of the 2007 season, the Browns loss to the Bengals who finished 7-9 and losing the game essentially sealed their playoff fates. The players and coaches recognized that losing that game caused them to lose control of their own destiny. Thirteen years later the Browns still have control after a week 16 loss.

The play calling by Kevin Stefanski at MetLife Stadium was stagnant and uninspiring. He showed no commitment to running the ball and the run plays lacked the toughness from previous contest. The fifth best rushing attack in the NFL managed to produce only 45 yards through four quarters. Baker Mayfield subsequently threw the ball 53 times compared to 18 total rushing attempts. Throwing the ball in such surplus was not a formula for success especially with Mayfield holding on to the ball too long. Given the circumstances with limited personnel the employed offensive scheme was unacceptable. Recapturing the magic from the dominant run game early in the season is vital to clinching a playoff berth.

Currently the Steelers defense allows the second least passing yards per game and the lowest completion percentage in the NFL. Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield have found magnitudes of success throwing the ball since week twelve but they have gotten away from the offenses foundation. Allowing the run game to be the focal point of offense created the most balanced attack. Controlling time of possession and forcing turnovers on defense helped two separate four game winning streaks. The performance of the offensive line and wide receiver core play an important role in that success and healthy starters will make a huge difference. Yet at the end of the day the Browns need to get back to tough and physical football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers dominated the Browns physically and on the stat sheet in their week six matchup on the road. Now at home and your first playoff berth since 2002 on the line everything must be left on the field. No excuses can be made after the final whistle is blown. The offense needs to produce at its highest capacity and the defense needs to create more opportunities for them. Given the conditions the team has performed under since the shortened training camp, making the playoffs would be the cherry on top. But it all starts with the team controlling their own destiny and not leaving it to chance.