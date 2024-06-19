3 Cleveland Browns Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons In 2024
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL heading into 2024. They could be legitimate Super Bowl contenders, or they could miss the playoffs entirely.
Sure, that is the case for many ballclubs, but I'm not sure there are many teams with as much of a differential between their ceiling and their floor than the Browns.
Cleveland is extraordinary talented, as evidenced by the fact that it won 11 games last season in site of employing five different starting quarterbacks. Not only that, but the Browns play in the league's toughest division in the AFC North.
With such high expectations for Cleveland this coming season, here are three Browns players facing make or break campagins in 2024.
Jerry Jeudy, WR
The Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason. It was for the cheap cost of fifth and sixth-round draft picks, so it was certainly a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for Cleveland.
Jeudy will step into the No. 2 receiver role behind Amari Cooper for the Browns, which will slide Elijah Moore down to third on the depth chart.
But many are wondering: is Jeudy really that big of an upgrade over Moore?
The 25-year-old was selected by the Broncos with the 15th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, but has been a rather significant disappointment thus far. He has failed to crack 1,000 yards in any of his first four NFL seasons, topping out at 972 in 2022. This past year, Jeudy actually took a step back, catching 54 passes for 758 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Cleveland handed the University of Alabama product a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million upon acquiring him, so Jeudy has a live to up to in 2024 and beyond.
We'll see if Jeudy can flourish in his new surroundings come September.
Greg Newsome II, CB
Greg Newsome II has been a fine contributor in the Browns' secondary since being taken with the 26th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
This past year, Newsome registered 49 tackles, a half of a sack, a pair of interceptions, 14 passes defended and a defensive touchdown in 14 games. He also earned himself a solid 69.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. Plus, he still has two years remaining on his rookie deal.
Why, then, did Newsome make this list?
Well, the Chicago native had been the subject of trade speculation earlier this offseason, as he became eligible for a contract extension and doesn't seem incredibly likely to land one given that Cleveland is already paying fellow cornerback Denzel Ward big money. Plus, Martin Emerson Jr. may be an emerging star.
Essentially, Newsome is playing for his future with the Browns. If he ends up having an off year in 2024, Cleveland could very well jettison him to avoid paying his fifth-year option in 2025, which would run the club $13.4 million.
Deshaun Watson, QB
This is an absolute no-brainer.
Deshaun Watson is entering his third season with the Browns, but he has only played 12 games since his arrival. He served an 11-game suspension during his debut campaign, and last season, he bowed out after just six contests due to a season-ending shoulder injury that would ultimately require surgery.
Watson is in line to be ready for Week 1, but how much rust will he have? Remember: Watson also sat out all of 2021, which was his final year with the Houston Texans. He was traded to Cleveland that ensuing March. That means Watson has only participated in 12 games total in three seasons.
The 28-year-old was brilliant in 2020, leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But does Watson still have that in him? After all, that was four years ago, which is essentially a lifetime in professional football.
This may very well be Watson's last chance in Cleveland. If he delivers and resembles his former Texans self, the Browns may very well be Super Bowl contenders. If not? Cleveland may have to seriously consider going to the Denver Broncos route, which would mean cutting ties with Watson and his expensive contract—like the Broncos did with Russell Wilson—and finding a new quarterback.