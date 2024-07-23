4 Cleveland Browns Players To Watch In 2024 NFL Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns have officially begun training camp to prepare for the 2024 NFL season, and there are certainly a lot of storylines to monitor.
We know all of the main ones. The Amari Cooper contract situation, how Deshaun Watson looks, Nick Chubb's injury status, etc.
But who are some lesser-known Browns players to watch in camp? Who are some sleeper candidates who could see their stock rise significantly with a strong showing this summer?
Here are four Cleveland players to pay close attention to in training camp.
D'Onta Foreman, RB
With Chubb likely sidelined to begin the regular season, the Browns will have to rely on Jerome Ford as their probable lead back.
There is a lot of uncertainty behind Ford, however.
You have to figure that Nyheim Hines will absolutely make the roster out of camp thanks to his pass-catching ability. Cleveland will probably use Hines more as a receiver out of the backfield than an actual rusher, so his spot is probably safe.
That leaves D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. to battle it out for the final running back slot on the 53-man roster.
Foreman definitely has the edge given his history. He ran for 914 yards with the Carolina Panthers two years ago, and he totaled 425 yards in nine games with the Chicago Bears last season.
However, Foreman's efficiency (lifetime average of 4.2 yards per carry) is a question mark, and the fact that he is 28 years old with a checkered injury history is another strike against him.
Foreman is a fascinating player to monitor, as he has a chance to potentially establish himself as the Browns' No. 1 rusher if Chubb is unable to effectively return from injury. He could also find himself off the roster entirely if he struggles this summer and Pierre Strong Jr. puts forth an impressive showing.
Cedric Tillman, WR
The Browns selected Cedric Tillman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he didn't make much of an impact during his rookie campaign, logging 21 catches for 224 yards.
But due to Cleveland apparently becoming disenchanted with Elijah Moore, Tillman has an opportunity to move up to the No. 3 receiver role behind Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.
Tillman has great size at 6-foot-3 and also has a 1,000-yard collegiate season under his belt, when he registered 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns at Tennessee in 2021.
The 24-year-old could definitely use some improvement as a route runner, but his physical style of play and decent hands lend him some credibility as a potential threat in the Browns' aerial attack.
Tillman evidently looked good in earlier offseason workouts, so a strong training camp could do wonders for him heading into the regular season.
Jamari Thrash, WR
With Cleveland's depth chart at wide receiver seemingly up for grabs beyond Cooper and Jeudy, rookie wide out Jamari Thrash stands a chance to make some noise.
Thrash is definitely playing from behind the 8-ball, as Tillman, Moore and possibly even David Bell may have the inside track ahead of him.
However, the Browns selected Thrash in the fifth round of the NFL Draft for a reason.
Thrash profiles as a slot receiver on the professional level and had an electric 2022 campaign at Georgia State in which he hauled in 61 receptions for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns. He transferred to Louisville for his final collegiate season and looked pretty good there, too, catching 63 passes for 858 yards and six scores.
The 23-year-old does not possess elite athleticism, but he is a solid route runner and has very good hands which could allow him to stick on the 53-man roster.
Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE
The Browns signed Zaire Mitchell-Paden as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2022. He has spent most of his time on Cleveland's practice squad ever since, but he has a golden opportunity ahead of him this summer.
David Njoku is the Browns' starting tight end. That much we know. But the depth chart behind Njoku is wide open.
Jordan Akins was a big disappointment for Cleveland last season, so his role as the No. 2 tight end on the roster is not set in stone. The Browns also have fourth-year pro Giovanni Ricci, who has made just nine catches on the NFL level.
That leaves the door wide open for Mitchell-Paden, who has excellent size at 6-foot-5 and nearly 260 pounds to go along with impressive athleticism.
Mitchell-Paden actually began his NCAA career at Notre Dame and posted inconsistent results before transferring to FAU. However, he did have one eye-opening season with the Fighting Irish, which came in 2019 when he snared 53 balls for 573 yards and six touchdowns.
The soon-to-be-25-year-old has a great shot of earning himself a roster spot in the coming weeks. We'll see if he takes full advantage.