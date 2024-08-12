4 Browns Questions, Including Where Things Stand With Amari Cooper
The last week has been an eventful one to say the least for the Cleveland Browns. The lead up to their first preseason game against the Packers on Saturday saw them linked to some spicy trade rumors. In the aftermath of a 23-10 loss to Green Bay the Browns wound up making a different trade to address a sudden void on the roster.
With the Vikings coming to town for joint practices this week plenty of questions surround this team. Here are this week's four Browns questions.
1) Amari Cooper posted that cryptic message on Instagram on Friday night after being mentioned in trade rumors for Brandon Aiyuk. Have the Browns ruined their relationship with their top wideout and will it be a distraction?
First off, I think the post was evidence that even Amari Cooper – the consummate pro – is human. Anyone would be a little upset if their name was floated in trade rumors and it seemed like the team was looking to move on from you. Especially when Cooper has given this team everything over the last couple years, including becoming the first receiver with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history.
Now all that said, if there's anyone who understands the business of football it's Cooper, who has been traded twice already in his career. He's not the type of guy to cause a stir over this in my estimation, and he sort of said as much at the start of training camp when he admitted that holding out wasn't really his thing. I don't envision this becoming a problem in the locker room or on the field in terms of Cooper's effort.
For what it's worth, he seemed pretty engaged with his teammates during the Browns preseason game on Saturday. I expect that to continue during the season. Now, what it means for his future in Cleveland beyond this year remains to be seen. But that's a January discussion.
2) How important will the joint practices be for Deshaun Watson?
The practices with the Vikings this week will essentially serve as Watson's first preseason game and potentially his only preseason game depending on what Kevin Stefanski decides to do for that third game. As many live reps as Watson can get against another team the better in terms of getting him ramped up for the start of the season.
It will also be the first time the 28-year-old throws against another team since fracturing his glenoid against the Ravens in Week 11 back in Nov. Watson has made steady progress in his recovery from the injury and surgery and so this is the next natural step for him to clear. These reps this week will give us some insight into where Watson is at leading up to Week 1.
3) Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin have yet to practice for the Browns as they continue rehabbing from serious knee injuries. Is it time to start worrying if either will be ready for the start of the season?
It's certainly starting to look unlikely that either or Wills or Conklin are ready for the start of the season. Stefanski very vaguely called it a "day-to-day" operation with those two and the other injured players on the team right now, which isnt't exactly an encouraging update. This week sort of feels like a key one in terms of their respective timelines. If they don't start practicing soon it's probably fair to reason that they'll probably still be ramping up come Week 1.
In the meantime, fans should be paying close attention to Dawand Jones and James Hudson III at the tackle spots. That very likely could be your starting duo against the Cowboys and possibly beyond.
4) Today is the deadline for the Haslam's to respond to the city's stadium proposal and the county just sent a letter backing the renovation instead of the Brook Park plan. Will the city/county get their way or will the Haslams get their wish?
The war of words is getting a little silly in my opinion. Despite the city and county's best efforts to keep the stadium downtown though I think it's a pretty futile one. The Haslams suggested when they spoke at the beginning of training camp that they don't need to put their proposal to a vote because the project isn't technically relying on existing tax revenues. Obviously they wouldn't mind if those entities contribute but they're not absolutely necessary.
Pretty obvious how this all ends. The Haslams will push forward with the Brook Park plan with or without the backing of the city and county. Those entities will spin it as the billionaire owners "took the team away" from Cleveland and we'll all be on our merry way.