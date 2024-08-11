Browns Reunite With Center Nick Harris Via Trade With Seahawks
The Browns are reuniting with their 2020 fifth-round pick, Nick Harris via a trade with the Seahawks.
Cleveland announced the move on Sunday afternoon, which includes a 2026 seventh round pick. In return the Browns sent a 2026 sixth round pick back to Seattle.
During Saturday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Packers the Browns saw backup center Luke Wypler go down with a serious ankle injury and leave the field on the medical cart. Head coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed that the Ohio State product had fractured his ankle and would require surgery. He wasn't willing to commit to the injury being season ending but Wypler is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time.
At the start of training camp the Browns also rostered veteran Brian Allen, but wound up releasing him after he wound up on the IR with an injury of his own. That left just Wypler and starter Ethan Pocic as the only remaining centers on the roster. With Wypler now set to deal with a lengthy injury of his own suddenly the Browns found themselves desperate for a center. General manager Andrew Berry wasted no time turning to a familiar face to fill the void.
Harris was one of Berry's first draft selections when was first hired to be Cleveland's general manager in 2020. The 25-year-old signed a one-year $2.3 million contract with Seattle as an unrestricted free agent earlier this offseason. He's appeared in 40 games over the course of his four year career.
In 2022, Harris was slated to be the Browns starting center before tearing his ACL during the preseason and missing the entire campaign. That's where Pocic emerged as the team's starter and he's held the job ever since, aside from three games where Harris filled in for him.
Before even playing in a regular season game for Seattle, Harris suddenly finds himself back in Cleveland like he never left.