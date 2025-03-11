6 Free Agents The Cleveland Browns Should Still Pursue
The first big wave of NFL free agents are off the board after "legal tampering" began across the NFL on Monday.
As expected, the Cleveland Browns were relatively dormant during the initial frenzy of signings. That was to be expected from GM Andrew Berry, who is operating with a limited budget, given the expensive roster he's managing.
Still, there are plenty of notable players left for Berry to consider as he tries to fill a laundry list of roster holes this offseason. Here are some remaining names to know that the Browns could consider signing in free agency:
1) DT, Javon Hargrave
Hargrave was just released by the San Francisco 49ers last week after appearing in just three games last season before tearing his triceps. That said, he's only a year removed from a 7.5 sack season.
Coming off a season-ending injury at the age of 32, though, Hargrave will be relatively affordable to a team like the Browns. Cleveland already expressed interest in Hargrave back in 2023 before he signed with the 49ers.
Jim Schwartz's defense thrives with a hefty rotation of defensive linemen. Hargrave would certainly help that cause and has familiarity with the Browns' DC from his days in Philadelphia.
2) DT, Dre'Mont Jones
Jones is another defensive lineman that Cleveland expressed interest in back in 2023. And while he's never been able to stick as a full-time starter throughout two different stops in his NFL career, he'd be another nice depth option for the Browns.
Jones first burst onto the scene in Denver, where he recorded 18.5 sacks over a three-season stretch from 2020-2022 while making 28 starts. He registered 8.5 sacks during his two seasons in Seattle over the last two years.
There's also the fact that Jones is a Cleveland native and an Ohio State product, which always makes the Browns a potential destination.
3) QB, Russell Wilson
Many of the top veteran quarterback options are off the board already. Sam Darnold earned a major payday from Seattle, Justin Fields is headed to the Jets and Daniel Jones has been linked to the Vikings and Colts, most notably.
As the list dwindles down, only a few notable names are left on the market, including Wilson. Despite being 36, Wilson proved last year in Pittsburgh that he's still got something left in the tank.
Cleveland already swung a trade for Eagles backup Kenny Pickett, but Berry isn't done adding to the QB room. Snagging Wilson to provide some veteran leadership to a younger group that is likely to include a rookie next month isn't a bad idea.
Of course, the biggest QB name linked to the Browns is Falcons signal caller Kirk Cousins, but the Browns may have to wait out Atlanta to have a shot at landing the veteran as a free agent.
4) LB, Devin Bush
There's familiarity here, having spent the 2024 campaign in Cleveland. Bush held his own pretty admirably after the middle of the Browns defense was ravaged by injuries.
Given the uncertain future of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Bush could return at a fairly cheap rate and bring some critical depth to a position that is one of Cleveland's weakest.
5) WR, Tyler Boyd
Jerry Jeudy's emergence as a No. 1 wide receiver last season has alleviated some of the burden on Berry to prioritize wide receiver this offseason. The team is also very optimistic about year three of Cedric Tillman going into 2025.
That still leaves a major void to fill in the slot wide receiver spot, a role Tyler Boyd has handled well throughout his career. At this point, Boyd is nothing more than a fine role player. He caught 39 passes for 390 yards last season and no touchdowns with the Titans.
With the Browns operating on a tight budget, though, Boyd may come into focus to bolster the wide receiver room with a proven veteran.
6) S, Justin Simmons
The Browns released safety Juan Thornhill with a June 1 designation, adding another need for Berry to address this offseason. Simmons could provide a solution.
The 31-year-old ex-Falcons defensive back is still plenty reliable in coverage, snaring two interceptions in 2024 and breaking up seven passes. With a market value of $5 million for one year, he would be a reasonable "quick-fix" option for Cleveland.
Berry has struck out on finding safeties in free agency previously, but perhaps Simmons can help rewrite his previous wrongs.