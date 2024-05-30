Browns Coach Mike Vrabel Making An Impact During OTAs
This time last year, Mike Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, deciding who he should start at quarterback prior to the start of the 2023 season.
Today, that same guy took the field on the defensive scout team and the scout kickoff team for the Cleveland Browns.
A lot can change in 365 days.
Vrabel's actual role for the Browns is still unclear. He was hired under the title "Coaching and Personnel Consultant" which leaves a lot of room for interpretation as to what he will be doing on a daily basis.
Vrabel's goal was to just get back on his feet after a tough end to his tenure as the Titans' head man, but also gain some front-office experience. Maybe the long term goal for him is the Bill Belichick mold where he is both head coach and general manager. Time will tell, but for now he is a part of the Browns staff.
Thursday's sixth Browns OTA provided some color as to what he will be doing on a daily basis and it was far from his last job as the head coach. Vrabel found himself as a member of the defensive scout team, giving the offense some looks before being a scout guy on a simulated kickoff.
He did both jobs with the utmost enthusiasm and energy, as you would expect from a former Super Bowl Champion.
While Vrabel may not be roaming the sidelines in the fall or making the biggest decisions of the game, he is going to be a tool that Kevin Stefanski goes to often.
Earlier in the offseason, Stefanski hinted at his relationship with Vrabel and how he couldn't bounce ideas off of him since he was a rival coach. Now, Stefanski has him on his staff and at his disposal.
I'm sure Vrabel's role will continue to evolve but one thing stands true, he will do anything to win football games and Thursday was a prime example of just that.