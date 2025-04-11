Browns Can Cross One Rumored QB Target Off Their List
The Cleveland Browns' ever-evolving quarterback search took an abrupt turn on Friday after the team agreed to a contract with 17-year veteran Joe Flacco.
It's a move that Browns fans will most certainly love, after Flacco became a Cleveland icon during the 2023 season for signing with the team in late November, then leading it on a 4-1 streak to the playoffs over a five-week span.
Beyond the adoration from fans though, the move is a pivotal one in terms of establishing a sense of direction for the Browns QB room.
For months, Cleveland has been linked to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Those rumors reached a climax when the 36-year-old was photographed in Cleveland at multiple fast-food restaurants several weeks ago. It remains unclear why exactly Cousins was in town, but reports indicate it wasn't for anything related to the Browns.
In lieu of Flacco reuniting with the Browns, though, it's safe to assume Cousins won't be making a return trip to the city anytime soon. With an aging veteran now in toe, any courting of Kirk Cousins is over.
Acquiring Cousins was always going to be complicated. First and foremost, his standoff with Atlanta reached a point where straight up releasing him was off the table. It would have taken a trade, likely involving some draft capital to land the former Vikings QB.
Even if Browns general manager Andrew Berry was willing to give up some picks for Cousins' services, the Falcons would have had to agree to eat a large portion of the money he's owed this season. Cleveland is simply in no state financially to absorb his entire $27.5 million base salary for 2025.
A third hurdle also existed, with Cousins having a no-trade clause in his contract. The 13-year veteran was reportedly waiting until after the draft to even consider waiving his one source of leverage.
Cousins' motivations center around going somewhere he can start, in lieu of getting "Wally Pipp'd" by Michael Penix last year. To guarantee a starting job to Cousins could have impacted the Browns NFL Draft plans, forcing them to pass on taking a QB too early.
With Flacco in the fold, Berry can go into draft weekend with all options at their disposal when his team is on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick, and beyond.
Suddenly a once lonely quarterback room is finally taking shape. Now Flacco and Kenny Pickett – acquired via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of the new league year – wait for a rookie to join them in the next two weeks and that'll be that.