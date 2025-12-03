Latest NFL mock draft has Browns making blockbuster trade for franchise QB

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns need an answer at quarterback.

The Browns have been searching for that answer since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999. While current starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders professed his belief that he could be the guy that stops Cleveland’s search, a top NFL Draft analyst doesn’t quite believe.

In his latest mock draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects that the Browns will trade up to the No. 1 overall selection and select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

For this scenario to play out, Brugler mocks the Browns trading their extra first-round selection from the Jacksonville Jaguars plus their own first-round pick in order to land the top choice in the draft.

If the NFL Draft were to be held ahead of Week 14, the Browns would have the No. 5 overall pick. That slot might be too far down the draft board to secure the services of Mendoza, as quarterback-needy teams including the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders are both in front of the Browns.

The Browns added an extra first-round pick in April when they passed on Heisman two-way star Travis Hunter. Cleveland dropped back three slots where they drafted Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall and also added bonus selections in the later rounds, landing them running backs Quinshon Judkins.

Some fans might wince at the idea of giving up their extra first-round selection in 2026. The Browns have a lot more needs than quarterback on the offensive side of the ball. Their entire offensive line is getting ready to hit free agency and their wide receiver group is one of the worst in football.

However, trading up to No. 1 for Mendoza would stop Cleveland’s search for a quarterback, as the 22-year-old passer would assume the keys to the franchise throughout his rookie deal.

It’s likely the reason why Browns general manager Andrew Berry made the draft night decision to pass on a potential generational talent in Hunter to add an additional first-round selection in 2026.

The Browns viewed third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel as a smart project quarterback that fits their organization and could not pass on the value of Shedeur Sanders in the fifth-round, but neither rookie seems to be a long-term solution.

Mendoza currently finds himself in the midst of a high-profile Heisman campaign. In his first season with the Hoosiers after transferring from Cal, Mendoza has thrown 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Barring something unforeseen, he’s a virtual lock to be one of the first players selected in April’s NFL Draft.