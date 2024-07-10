Cleveland Browns Football Is Just One Month Away
Football in northeast Ohio is one step below religion. It does not matter if it is middle school ball, high school, college or pro. If you live in Northeast Ohio, you eat, sleep and breathe ball.
As of Wednesday, we are officially one month away from our first Browns football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium for the 2024 season.
On August 10th, the Browns kick off the preseason by hosting the Green Bay Packers with a 4:25 kickoff on the lakefront. From just about every angle, this game does not mean anything for Cleveland. However, the pigskin will be flying through the air and we will be another step closer to getting the real season kicked off.
For years Cleveland's preseasons have had a lot of meaning to them. There was always a position battle to keep our eyes on or a new free agent that we were interested in seeing compete. In 2024, there is none of that.
Outside of the addition of Jerry Jeudy, who we probably will not see and a few rotational pieces on the defensive side, the Cleveland roster is set and ready to go. What will be taking place this preseason is a lot of battle for depth positions and guys showing their worth to the other franchises who could use their skills.
2024 is a pivotal year for the Browns franchise as a whole. A lot of the cornerstone pieces are reaching the peaks of their primes and they are running out of time to capitalize on it. Cleveland's roster is ready to go, the one question mark is at the quarterback position and we are so close to finding out what this season has in store.
Regardless of how you feel about preseason football, any time a football is kicked off in Cleveland, Ohio, it is cause for celebration and we are just 31 days from that being a reality.