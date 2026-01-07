Mics Caught Shedeur Sanders’s Powerful Six-Word Message to Kicker in Browns’ Win
Shedeur Sanders's confidence in himself has seemingly never faltered during his rookie NFL season. Nor has his confidence in his teammates, based on a new video from the Browns' Week 18 win over the Bengals.
In the Browns' season finale, Sanders saw his defense and special teams unite do most of the heavy lifting with two touchdowns in the first half. Sanders didn't throw for a touchdown all game but didn't lose the ball, either, and managed to drive down the field for a pair of field goals in the second half to seal the victory over their AFC North rivals.
Ahead of the Browns' final field goal to potentially win the game, Sanders was mic'd up on the sidelines oozing nothing but confidence for his kicker Andre Szmyt. As Szmyt prepared for his crucial 49-yard kick, Sanders could be heard hyping him up and telling other Browns players that Szmyt wouldn't miss. "He gonna make it, watch. He worked too hard for this," Sanders said.
After Szmyt's kick sailed through the uprights, Sanders said, "He remember when they doubted him," over and over, pointing a finger up to the sky. He then walked onto the field to embrace his kicker:
What a leadership move.
Sanders has been by Szmyt's side through the highs and the lows showing a great deal of maturity in his first year in the pros. In the Browns' season-opening loss to the Bengals back in early September, Sanders, who was the third-string quarterback at the time behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, was seen consoling Szmyt after the game. Szmyt went 1-for-2 on field goal tries and 1-for-2 on extra points in the narrow 17-16 defeat.
NFL fans loved seeing Sanders being a good teammate in his last rookie game:
It wasn't lost on fans that Sanders's inspiring message for his kicker applied to himself, too. The 2025 fifth-round pick went 3-4 in seven starts and will be hoping to hold onto his starting job as the Browns pivot to a new head coach and retool their roster this offseason.