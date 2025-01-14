Cleveland Browns Should Avoid Acquiring Regressing Quarterback
Changes are coming to the Cleveland Browns quarterback room this offseason. That may come in the form of a shiny new rookie that the team can select with the No 2 overall pick. It's very likely to include at least one veteran that the team will look to add at the start of the new league year.
For several weeks speculations has mounted that one such option could include refurbished Minnesota Vikings signal caller Sam Darnold. The No. 3 overall pick in 2018, posted a memorable season in his first year in the Twin Cities.
Darnold reached career highs in completion percentage (66.2%), yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35). His efforts helped the Vikings complete a 14-3 regular season, which was tied for the best record in the NFC. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to end up as a top seed in the conference though as Minnesota finished tied with Detroit, who won the NFC North and earned the No. 1 overall seed for the playoffs.
The race for that spot, however, came down to the final week of the regular season when the two teams faced off for all the marbles. That game not only decided Minnesota's fate for the playoffs, but also ended up being the beginning of Darnold's likely demise.
Essentially, the 27-year-old reverted back to an older version of himself, particularly the quarterback that held the ball too long, struggled to process things and threw the ball into harms way. In that season finale, Darnold completed just 18-of-41 passes for 166 yards as the Vikings offense sputtered to produce just nine points in a 31-9 route.
It was more of the same on Monday night during Minnesota's wild card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Vikings put up only nine points yet again, As Darnold struggled to the beat of a decent 25-of-40 night, for 245 yards a touchdown and an interception. He also fumbled the ball in the second quarter, which Los Angeles returned for a scoop and score touchdown to push their lead to 17-7.
In the matter of two games Darnold's stock has dropped precipitously as he now heads into the offseason. So have his potential earnings in free agency. There's a chance the Vikings could retain him on a lesser deal than he could have commanded even just two weeks ago. With J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings though, Minnesota's path future at quarterback is clear.
That may ultimately leave Darnold looking for a new home. The Browns, meanwhile, may need a quarterback, but should stay away from the former Jets flameout. Despite his renaissance season, he appears to be the same QB he's always been.