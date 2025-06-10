Cleveland Browns Should Consider Intriguing Under-the-Radar WR Trade
Asked at the conclusion of the NFL Draft if the wide receiver room was still a work in progress, team general manager Andrew Berry deflected with a classic front office person answer of "the entire roster is still a work in progress."
A month and a half later, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver room still looks like a proverbial island of misfit toys, if you will. Behind No. 1 target Jerry Jeudy. Ex-Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson has plenty of experience, but he's also burned a handful of bridges in this league already, leaving doubts over whether or not he'll be bought into the organization.
There is a lot of internal hope that Cedric Tillman can take another leap and step into a bigger role opposite Jeudy. Entering his third year in the league, though, he has to prove he can be a consistent contributor on a weekly basis.
The slot wide receiver spot, in particular, is one of the roster's greatest mysteries. Johnson has been more of an outside weapon throughout his career. During OTAs Jamari Thrash and DeAndre Carter took the majority of reps in that spot. Neither of those names invokes much confidence, though.
With so much uncertainty at wide receiver, it's fair to reason that Berry may have to make a move before the season begins. If he does, the Houston Texans may make for an intriguing trade partner with a deal centered around former second-round pick John Metchie III.
Houston made a number of moves to change the makeup of their wide receiver room, trading for Christian Kirk and drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Nico Collins is also back in the fold as one of C.J. Stroud's top weapons. Essentially, there are too many cooks in the kitchen for the Texans.
All of that leaves Metchie on the outside looking in when it comes to making the roster, making for a tempting opportunity for a deal to be made. Metchie missed his rookie season while battling acute promyelocytic leukemia, then saw minimal work in his sophomore season in 2023, making 16 receptions for 158 yards.
2024 was the first year Metchie was able to really showcase some of the skillset that made him a day two pick back in 2022. Making a handful of starts in 13 appearances, he caught 24 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, while working primarily out of the slot.
Of his 467 snaps last year, 254. of them came as an inside receiver. Metchie fits a need for Cleveland and could be the perfect player to pursue. He's still young enough that there's some untapped potential there, and given the Browns' dicey financial situation, they're uniquely positioned to take a chance on players with something to still prove. Most of their wide receiver room consists of that already, so what's another one with a higher upside like Metchie?
In a shaky wide receiver room, adding more competition is never a bad idea. Berry should at least consider giving Texans GM Nick Caserio a call. It helps that the two have a history of making deals, even if the previous one they made turned into the worst trade in NFL history for Cleveland.