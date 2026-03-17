How The Browns Can Use Their Remaining Cap Space To Stay Competitive In The AFC North

The Browns front office did some major cap gymnastics over the weekend.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry recently restructured offensive tackle Tytus Howard's new contract extension and the NFL's injury insurance policy awarded the Browns the third-largest award in the league. This set of moves shot the Browns' remaining available cap space from $9 million to just over $21 million.

The Browns can either leave this cushion for another signing in the summer or right before the season starts. They can save as much money as possible for their incoming rookie NFL Draft class. Berry can remain passive and save money for next offseason, which he's eyed as a possible period of time to be big spenders at. The Browns can also give new head coach Todd Monken and his regime the best possible chance of competing against the giants of the AFC North this very season.

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, center, poses with members of the ownership group, from left, Jimmy Haslam, JW Johnson and Whitney Haslam-Johnson during Monken’s introductory press conference at the team's training facility, Feb. 3, 2026. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Berry did to Howard's contract and why it matters

The Browns traded for former Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard before the official free agency period began. Cleveland then gave Howard a two-year contract extension worth $45 million upon acquiring him.

Andrew Berry added what are called "voidable years" to Howard's contract. Voidable years are artificial years added onto a contract strictly for cap purposes. This creates a larger dead cap risk in the future when his contract voids because the remaining worth of his prorated bonuses would go against the team's cap room.

What this restructuring did was create another $12 million in unexpected cap space.

Acquire proven help for Myles Garrett

The Browns have money to work with and can still be flexible with their future. A common practice for Berry's tenure as GM is the use of voidable years.

The Browns front office has done a great job this offseason of signing the new players they want in free agency while still keeping their situation flexible. However, if Watson shocks the world with a resurgence or if Shedeur Sanders develops into the first-round talent many thought he was, the Browns need to prepare for that scenario.

Signing proven help on the defensive front shouldn't stray the Browns away from drafting Rueben Bain Jr. or Arvell Reese if they can snag him at No. 6 or trade up. Current free agent pass rusher Joey Bosa returning to Ohio would be a great fit right on the opposite side of Myles Garrett.

The Browns can likely maneuver their way through negotiations to make it favorable for both sides in the form of signing bonuses and voidable years. Bosa's current projected market, according to Spotrac, is about $13 million per year. Bosa accumulated five sacks, 29 tackles, and five forced fumbles for the Buffalo Bills last season.

Take the swing, help the quarterbacks succeed

Jerry Jeudy, 26, is clearly the most talented and dynamic weapon they have in the room. The room also includes many players still on their rookie deals like Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash, and Malachi Corley. While this can be a great thing for a young quarterback if the receiver is a generational first-round talent, but since there isn't one, the Browns should look to find a veteran wide receiver who can help develop and set an example for this young wide receiver room.

Having a well-traveled wide receiver who has proven he can create separation, perform well in multiple schemes, and be dynamic with the ball in open space would also help the quarterbacks with their development immensely, including 30-year-old Deshaun Watson.

If the Browns can acquire Deebo Samuel under Spotrac's $15 million projected market value, Samuel signing to the Browns on a one-year deal would do wonders for the receiver room and actually give the Browns a better chance of winning this season. Samuel racked up 727 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, and 72 catches without Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for most of the season.

Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Hopkins, or even tight end Will Dissly are lower-value options who can see some sort of a career resurgence in Cleveland.

Stefon Diggs' next court date for an incident with a private chef in December 2025 is set to take place this April 1 and it's something the Browns should monitor. Wide receiver won't be a position fans should expect Andrew Berry to prioritize this April, but signing a proven talent on the other side of Jeudy will do wonders for the offense and the quarterback room entirely.