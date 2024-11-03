Browns' Trade Deadline Plans Just Became Abundantly Clear
The Cleveland Browns weren't going anywhere regardless of what they did on Sunday, but now, we won't have to wonder what they would have done had they beaten the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Browns fell to 2-7 with their Week 9 loss to the Chargers, and now, the obvious has become even more obvious: Cleveland will be a seller before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
Za'Darius Smith is expected to be dealt to the Detroit Lions (it may have already happened as you are reading this), and the Browns will surely move other pieces, as well.
Cornerback Greg Newsome is a trade candidate. So are defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris. Throw wide receiver Elijah Moore into the mix, too.
Heck, if you really want to get crazy, even tight end David Njoku and—dare I say it—running back Nick Chubb could potentailly be jettisoned in the right deals.
Yes, Jameis Winston provided Browns fans with some hope with his stellar performance in Cleveland's Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but he came crashing back down to earth in typical Winston fashion with his three-interception showing against Los Angeles.
Winston isn't terrible. He simply isn't the Browns' long-term answer under center. There is a reason why he was a backup for so long before arriving in Cleveland.
The Browns need to accept the facts: they aren't very good. This is a team in need of a serious roster overhaul, and it starts by sending some players packing over the next two days.
Winning a couple of games here and there down the stretch wouldn't even benefit Cleveland. The Browns need a high draft pick in order to either draft a franchise quarterback or to potentially select an offensive tackle. What they don't need is to go 6-11.
Numerous players should be traded prior to the deadline. If Cleveland opts not to go this route, it will be missing a golden opportunity to stockpile some draft capital for the future.
As painful as it may sound given how high expectations were going into the season, it's time to start building for 2025.