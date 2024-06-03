Could A Browns' Receiver Amass 100 Receptions In 2024?
The Cleveland Browns are the only organization in the NFL to never have a receiver snag 100 or more receptions in a single season. In fact, no one has ever hit 90 receptions in a single season as a member of the Browns.
Two tight ends have been the ones to come the closest with both Ozzie Newsome and Kellen Winslow Jr. securing 89 receptions. Winslow hit that mark in 2006, while Newsome actually hit 89 in back-to-back season in 1983 and 1984.
Since 2010, only four players have reached the 80 reception mark with the Browns.
- Jarvis Landry x2: 81 in 2018 and 83 in 2019
- Josh Gordon: 87 in 2013
- Jordan Cameron: 80 in 2013
- David Njoku: 81 in 2023
When looking at these reception stats, it is important to remember that even as the NFL became a more pass-heavy league, the Cleveland Browns stuck to the belief that doing damage on the ground is important. In recent history, Nick Chubb has been a workhorse, running behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. This has allowed the Browns the opportunity to control time of possession and not need to pass 40 or more times each game.
Headed into the 2024 season, there will be significant changes in the way this offense operates. It is well-known that the hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator means that Deshaun Watson will get an opportunity to showcase his arm. I do not expect them to ease into the system either, due to the fact that Nick Chubb likely won't be available by Week One. Even if he is, his snap count will likely be very limited. With Jerome Ford serving as the main running back to begin the season, utilizing his receiving ability out of the backfield and the wide receiver's ability makes the most sense.
If Watson can remain healthy this season and find a resurgence back to his Houston days, where he was completing 330 or more passes in a season, then perhaps 2024 could be the year of a 100 reception receiver. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku are prime contenders.
Amari Cooper
Since arriving in Cleveland in 2022, the veteran wideout has surpassed 70 receptions in each of his first two seasons with the Browns. Despite being a true wide receiver one talent in this league, Cooper has never been able to hit the 100 reception mark in a season. He did come close in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys though, snagging 92 receptions on 130 targets. In a more pass-heavy attack, headed into a contract year, perhaps Cooper can reach new heights as a 30-year-old target on the outside.
Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy is a new addition to the Browns wide receiver room, but he has the potential to make a big impact immediately. He has the luxury of stepping into the number two role behind Cooper, which may direct some attention away from him. Unlike Cooper, who has often been over 70 receptions in a single season, Jeudy's top year was 67 receptions in 2022. Despite being an excellent route runner, poor quarterback play in Denver happened to hurt Jeudy's production. If Cooper remains healthy all season, then it will likely be difficult to reach the 100 reception mark. He could still better his best season and amass either 70 or 80 receptions though. If Cooper does happen to miss any time, Jeudy would likely be the primary target during that stretch, potentially propelling him towards that historic 100 reception mark.
David Njoku
Despite the revolving door of starting quarterbacks last season for the Browns, tight end David Njoku managed to have his best season yet. His 81 receptions led the team in 2023 and launched him towards the top of Browns single season receptions in history. Since the Browns returned to Cleveland, Njoku's mark of 81 gave him the second most receptions by a tight end behind Kellen Winslow Jr. Winslow not only hit 89 receptions in 2006, but also 82 receptions in 2007. Njoku will have plenty of competition for targets in 2024, yet the tight end's trajectory as a receiver has been on the rise. Perhaps he can surprise everyone and join the likes of the other two tight ends at the top of the list by hitting 100 receptions.
Whether that elusive 100 reception mark in a single season is hit this year or not, it feels like it will be done in the near future. Will a receiver or tight end on the current roster hit it? If not, could that player be in college at the moment? Based on the way the Browns offense and the entire NFL has trended, I do personally expect this to happen before 2030. However, 2024 would be an excellent year to make it happen.