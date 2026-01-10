Browns insider adds three potential candidates for the head coach vacancy

The Cleveland Browns are in the first few of the “120 days” that will be “crucial for the organization”, as stated by principal owner Jimmy Haslam after firing head coach Kevin Stefanski.

In looking for a replacement, the Browns are casting a very wide net, with reported interest in prospects with head coaching experience such as John Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, and current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Cleveland is also expected to expand its search past some of the more obvious names, with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley among the possibilities, according to longtime Browns’ insider, Mary Kay Cabot.

The #Browns will still request more interviews with head coach candidates, including possibly #Bills OC Joe Brady, #Rams DC Chris Shula and #Packers DC Jeff Hafley, who was Browns DB coach in '14-'15. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 9, 2026

Brady is a name that has long drawn interest around NFL circles, especially after a 2019 season in the college ranks at LSU bearing the titles of passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach, that ended with a National Championship for the Tigers and the largest margin of victory in the Heisman voting for quarterback Joe Burrow.

He has enjoyed great success at the helm of a Buffalo’s offense led by quarterback Josh Allen, after a failed two-year stint as the Panthers offensive coordinator.

Shula is the grandson of all-time great Don Shula, and a former college teammate of Sean McVay, his current boss in L.A. Although he lacks the experience of other candidates, his work as the Rams defensive coordinator since 2024 has been outstanding, especially regarding the development of a front seven that includes Jared Verse and Kobie Turner.

Hafley might be the most recognizable name from that trio, as he possesses previous experience in Cleveland. Hafley was the Browns defensive backs coach in 2014 and 2015 under then-head coach Mike Pettine. During this time, though, the Browns invested draft picks in Justin Gilbert, Pierre Desir, Ibraheim Campbell and Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, with none of them really panning out.

Some of the best known defensive backs from that era include Joe Haden, Tashaun Gipson, Donte Whitner, Jordan Poyer, Buster Skrine, Tramon Williams and K’Waun Williams.

The Browns parted ways with Stefanski after six seasons, two postseason appearances and two AP Coach of the Year Awards, but just eight wins combined over the last two seasons.

Cleveland has already interviewed its current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and current defensive coordinator, Schwartz. The Browns have also met with Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde and Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.

Additionally, the team has requested an interview for their vacancy with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Multiple media reports have also thrown around the names of Ohio natives and former NFL head coaches Harbaugh and Jonathan Gannon as potential targets, while adding McDaniel’s name after he was fired by the Dolphins on Thursday. It’s been well documented that Harbaugh grew up as a Browns fan. Another former Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, has also been linked with the team by multiple media outlets.

For now, it’s safe to assume that Cleveland’s search for a new head coach is far from over. There’s still a number of potential candidates to meet with, and a clear-cut favorite has yet to emerge.

Nonetheless, the Browns would be wise to -- at the very least -- go through the first round of the interview process swiftly but thoroughly, as they’re competing with seven other franchises for some of the hottest names available in the head coaching market. Drag your feet too long, and you might end up as part of the hiring cycle again in 12 months.