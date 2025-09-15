How Browns rookie running back salvaged blowout vs. Ravens
While the rest of the offense looked poor on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins gave Browns fans hope.
The 2025 second-round pick just signed with the team last week on a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $11.4 million.
For many, it was expected that the talented running back would play in limited positions against the Ravens, partially due to the fact he hadn't been tackled since the National Championship months ago.
During his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025, he pounded the rock for 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Through the air he caught 22 passes for 161 yards and two endzone trips.
However, due to legal situations surrounding him, he was unable to be with the Browns since early July.
Despite having limited practices, he got the start for Cleveland. He recorded 20 plays on Sunday which accounted for 27 percent of the snaps.
With his time on the field during Week 2's loss, he was able to take 10 carries for 61 yards, averaging 6.1 YPC. In the passing game, he was utilized early by quarterback Joe Flacco as he brought in three catches for 10 yards on three targets.
His great showing should come as no surprise as earlier in the week head coach Kevin Stafanski praised his game.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do up to this point,” Stefanski said. “There’s football shape, and once you get in pads and get hit a little bit, that’s different than working out prior. But I do think he’s in good shape.”
Judkins showed that he was ready to step up and be a work horse in the Browns' running back room.
In Week 1, the team got just 49 yards on 24 carries from the likes of incumbent running back Jerome Ford, and rookies Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders.
Against Baltimore, Ford took six carries for 31 yards, averaging 5.2 YPC, while Sampson marched four carries for six yards, averaging just 1.5 YPC. In Week Two, Sanders did not see the field.
From everything the running back room has showed so far in the young campaign, it looks like Judkins will be the RB1 moving forward in Cleveland.
With a stout defense from Green Bay clashing up against the rookie running back next week, it will be a sure fire test for him to keep rumbling.
The Packers added standout linebacker Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade back in late August, just days before the 2025 season began. The four-time Pro Bowler joined an already exciting defense that was a Top 10 in rushing numbers while allowing less than a touchdown a game on the ground.
Through two weeks of this season, the Packers have given up just 48.5 rushing yards per game. Ranking them second in the league just behind the Browns.
There's no doubt that Judkins has all the talent in the world to be one of the league's up-and-coming stars, the only question is whether or not he can put all the off-the-field distractions to the side and run hard.