Inside Cleveland Browns Difficult Decision for Sixth Overall Draft Pick

With the NFL Combine only three days away, the Cleveland Browns will have the opportunity to evaluate some of the top prospects that might be available with the sixth pick.

The decision that the brass need to make is do they go with need or the best prospect available.

“We are looking to invest in this offensive roster”, stated Andrew Berry in a recent sit down with Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns YouTube channel.

That makes one to ask the question do you go for need or the best prospect available.

Defensive Impact Player

The Cleveland Browns current roster is loaded on the defensive side of the ball returning: Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garret, Rookie Defensive Player of the Year Carson Schwesinger, and Pro Bowler Denzel Ward to name a few. They have the chance to make this unit even stronger.

When you are talking about impact players on the defensive side of the ball you start with Ohio State defensive back, Caleb Downs. He is a high effort safety that can sit near the line as a box safety or a big nickel back. He has great instincts and bursts to close on a receiver or ball carrier. He has gained comparisons to All-Pro Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Browns might consider drafting University of Miami defensive end, Rueben Bain Jr. Bain is ranked as the top defensive end in the draft and lining him up opposite Myles Garrett would make an unstoppable force.

He is a combination of speed and power; he can get around the tackle with his explosive first step or he can bully them with his sure strength. Like Garrett, Bain is versatile and can line up from a wide nine or kick inside the passing lines. He would provide newly hired defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg a lot of scheme options.

Offensive Impact Players

Looking at the other side of the ball the Browns have a few holes that they need to fill in either the draft or Free Agency. With free agency beginning March 11th, the Browns could fill some of those holes before the draft. The glaring areas that need to be filled are along the offensive line and finding at least two wide receivers.

In Arizona State wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson the Browns would be acquiring a receiver that can line up in every receiver spot.

Tyson brings a combination of quickness and strength to the receiving core. He stems routes, suddenly leaving man coverage temporarily stranded and has the ability to win contested catches. Having been coached the last two years by former NFL All-Pro Hines Ward, he has also demonstrated his willingness as a run blocker. At his size he draws comparisons to a Terry McLaurin type receiver.

Arguably the most impactful offensive player in the draft is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Most will say pass we have two serviceable running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, however neither one of them is a game changer. Love is a true three down back with big-play ability and has a nose for the end zone. He is an accomplished receiver out of the backfield as well as a stout pass blocker when he stays in. When evaluating his running style, he is a great combination of violent cuts and running through contact to gain that extra yard.

Browns on the Clock...

Whether they decide to draft on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, the Browns brass needs to go for the best playmaker with the sixth pick. You can’t have enough playmakers on one team, especially when the team finished with a 5-12 record in 2025. So with the 6th pick in the 2026 Draft the Cleveland Browns select….

