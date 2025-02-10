Myles Garrett is Playing a Dirty Game With the Browns
Myles Garrett wants a trade from the Cleveland Browns. That much is obvious, and it certainly wouldn't be the first time that a superstar player has asked to be dealt.
However, the way Garrett is going about the whole situation is certainly unique.
He went very public with his trade demand, actually releasing it in a written statement. He explicitly said he doesn't want to go to the Tennessee Titans. He expressed his love for the Washington Commanders. He has been embarking on a very public trade request tour over the last week, appearing on a variety of shows to discuss it.
It's a very odd situation, and to be perfectly honest, it sure seems like Garrett is sabotaging the Browns in the process, whether he knows it or not (and he may very well know it).
The 29-year-old is clearly trying to force Cleveland's hand, probably because he is under contract through 2026 and really can't do anything if the Browns don't trade him. He can sit out, but what is he going to do? Not play for two years?
Garrett knows this, which is why he has gone on this media blitz to try and coerce Cleveland into trading him next month (or sometime before the NFL Draft).
But in doing so, he is also inhibiting Browns trade talks. Other teams are witnessing Garrett so brazenly asking for a trade, so naturally, they are going to lowball Cleveland.
Now, obviously, the Browns don't have to wave the white flag. Again, Garrett is under contract for each of the next two seasons. At the same time, though, you rarely see situations where a player openly requests to be dealt and stays put.
Cleveland can hold onto Garrett, yes. But then the Browns would have to worry about the locker-room dynamic. A disgruntled player can poison a team, and Garrett seems beyond the point of disgruntled.
The former No. 1 overall pick seems to know what he is doing. He wants out. Desperately. He knows the only way to get his way is to make Cleveland's brass as uncomfortable as possible.
It's business. Dirty business, but still business, nonetheless.
As far as the Browns are concerned, it's a delicate balancing act. They understand they probably have to move Garrett. It would be hard to head into 2025 with him still on the roster at this juncture. But on the same token, they need to maintain leverage.
From a practical perspective, Cleveland actually should have all the leverage in the world given Garrett's contract situation. But that's not always how things work. Garrett is making things very difficult for the Browns, and the other 31 clubs around the NFL can see it.
We'll see how Cleveland adjusts in the coming months.