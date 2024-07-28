Off Day Observations: Cleveland Browns 2024 Training Camp Off To Great Start
Sunday is the first official off day for the Cleveland Browns during 2024 Training Camp. A smooth ramp-up period has been a staple of Kevin Stefanski's training camp structure throughout his first four years here in Cleveland.
You can't win the division, the conference, or the Super Bowl in training camp, but a catastrophic injury could certainly could result in you losing an opportunity. A slow ramp-up into the season is something that I love about Stefanski's style, as he makes sure his players' bodies get warmed up for the marathon football season.
So, what have we seen so far in just three days of work?
Deshaun Watson has a different confidence about him
Something is different about quarterback Deshaun Watson's mindset so far in 2024. He has a different comfort level on and off the football field. He had an emphatic press conference the other day where the main message was that he is not going to care about others on the outside. His goal this year is to just compete for his Browns teammates and get this organization where it needs to go.
Nick Chubb is going to play sooner rather than later
I'm trying not to get my hopes up about the possibility of Nick Chubb being back earlier than expected, but it sure is starting to feel like he is further along in recovery than anyone could predict. The day that he runs onto the field in Cleveland Browns stadium will be one of the greatest days in Browns history.
This offense is going to look so different thanks to Ken Dorsey
Watson said it best: Stefanski gives this offense the pro-style feel while Ken Dorsey brings an element of college style that is necessary in today's NFL and necessary for Watson to get back to doing what he does best. Dorsey's fingerprints are all over this offense already. There is motion, misdirection in the pass game, a shotgun run game, and a vertical attack that we just have not seen consistently in Cleveland.
The Greenbrier is awesome
The scenes from The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center are something out of a movie. It gives me a feeling of "Field of Dreams" and looks like a slice of football heaven. Here's to hoping that this trip has the same magic that last year's had for the Browns.