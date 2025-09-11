Ravens Superstar Derrick Henry Gives Scary Response To Grant Delpit’s “Easy To Tackle” Statement
The Baltimore Ravens probably do not need any additional bulletin board material after their Week 1 collapse against the Buffalo Bills.
But Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit might have accidentally given the Ravens more reason for motivation ahead of their Week 2 rivalry matchup on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
At practice on Thursday, Delpit was asked about how hard it is to tackle Ravens superstar running back Derrick Henry, who will be fitted for a gold jacket whenever he decides to retire from the NFL.
“Not hard,” Delpit replied bluntly.
“I saw that,” Henry told reporters in Baltimore about Delpit’s quote. “We’ll see on Sunday.”
In Henry’s last game against the Browns, he touched the ball 20 times for 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns during Week 18 of the 2024 season. Delpit had four tackles in that game.
Cleveland is looking to bounce back from their Week 1 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns did just about everything right defensively in that matchup, holding Cincinnati’s star-studded offense to just seven yards in the second half. But a missed extra point and field goal from Andre Szmyt paired with two drops that turned into interceptions cost the Browns a victory.
Last week, Delpit had three tackles against the Bengals. Meanwhile, Henry had 18 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore’s shootout against the Bills.
If the Browns want to have a chance at upsetting the Ravens, they need to win the turnover battle. Delpit has not had an interception since Week 2 of the 2023 campaign when he intercepted Kenny Pickett against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I think we only had four interceptions last year and Denzel (Ward) had (two) of them, so we have to get a couple more takeaway," Delpit said before the season started.
After a disappointing outcome in Week 1, maybe the Browns are trying to win mind games against a talented Ravens team. Earlier this week, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy quipped that Baltimore’s secondary poses “no challenges” for the Browns.
Of course there has been trash talking. The Browns and Ravens are bitter rivals. But Cleveland is not necessarily using the move of the franchise three decades ago as added motivation in this matchup. It’s also Joe Flacco’s first game in Baltimore, where he will look to get the best of Lamar Jackson, the quarterback who replaced him in 2018.
In seven games against the Browns in his career, Henry has had 91 carries for 395 yards and five touchdowns.