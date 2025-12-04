Safety Grant Delpit is up for the NFL's most prestigious individual honor

There’s no doubt that the Cleveland Browns’ defense has been the one of the brightest points in an otherwise forgettable season for the franchise, one that will end without playoffs for the second straight year.

While defensive end Myles Garrett is the runaway favorite to take the Defensive Player of the Year Award for the second time in his career, and Carson Schwesinger is the overwhelming favorite to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, there’s another member of the Browns’ defensive group that could win one of the NFL’s most prestigious accolades.

Veteran safety Grant Delpit is Cleveland’s club winner for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, as announced by the league this Thursday.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is defined by the league as its most prestigious honor, recognizing players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game.

The Browns surprised Grant by announcing his nominatipon for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award with a surprise visit from his mom, grandmother and sister during a team meeting.

A heart-warming surprise by Grant's mom, first through video before a team meeting and then in person along with his sister and grandmother, to congratulate him on being our Walter Payton Man of the Year! 🥹@Nationwide | #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/aZFSLdF7r1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2025

"Thank you to the Browns organization for honoring me for such an award. Pouring back into the communities that shaped me helps me realize that we are stronger together. The impact is greater when you can bring multiple people to the table," said Delpit, according to the team’s website. "This honor means everything to me and my family. I'm looking forward to keep inspiring and making a positive impact wherever I can. Thank you to all who have supported us in making a positive impact and I encourage others to join!"

Delpit’s actions through his GD Express Foundation are the base for his community work, with programs including youth camps, celebrity games, health and wellness and back to school initiatives, among other activities that target community engagement.

On the field, Delpit -- a second round pick for Cleveland in 2020, out of LSU -- has been flying all over the place making plays for the Browns. He’s recorded 59 combined tackles, along with one interception, one forced fumble, one sack, four passes defended and two tackles for a loss. He’s also set a new personal best with two recovered fumbles for the year.

Starting in Week 14 and through the end of the season, each of this year's 32 club winners will also wear a unique Man of the Year decal on their helmets, in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

All 32 club winners will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LX, and the charitable beneficiary of each club winner will receive up to $40,000 in donations courtesy of the NFL Foundation and the Nationwide Foundation. The league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show, to be aired on Thursday, February 5th.

Should Delpit earn the prestigious award, he would become the Browns’ first ever Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient in the distinction’s 55-year history.