What To Watch For In Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers
The Browns and Packers lock horns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday afternoon to kickoff the 2024 offseason in Cleveland. Both teams have high expectations after both getting to the playoffs in 2023 while having their sights set on bigger and better accomplishments.
The Packers just signed Jordan Love to a long-term, massive money contract, making him their quarterback of the future. They have supplemented their offensive attack with homegrown weapons at wide receiver and running back trying to replicate what they once had with Aaron Rodgers.
On Cleveland's side, the story is a little bit different. The roster is Super Bowl-ready from top to bottom with one question remaining: the quarterback. The truth of the matter is that no matter who is on the roster, it's all for nothing if Deshaun Watson doesn't return to what he once was.
On Saturday, you will see more from Green Bay than you will from Cleveland. Here are three things to look out for for Browns fans:
1. Who is going to take that 5th Wide Receiver spot?
The Browns have a log jam at their fifth wide receiver slot. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman have the top four spots locked up, leaving room for just one more player. Will David Bell be the answer? Will Jamari Thrash make enough noise? What about Matt Landers - does he have enough to make the team? Saturday will be the first test for these guys.
2. What does Ken Dorsey's Offense look like?
It won't be the full complement on offense, but we will get a taste of Ken Dorsey's offensive philosophy and we will get it with Jameis Winston pulling the trigger. The Browns' passing attack is going to look significantly different in 2024 thanks to Dorsey, and Saturday will be our first taste of it.
3. Get used to the new kickoff
The new kickoff is finally here for the Browns. It's going to look odd and uncomfortable at first, but the Browns are positioning themselves to make the most of the new rules. You won't see much new on Saturday, but you and the Browns can start thinking about how the team will use it in 2024.
The preseason is underway in Cleveland! Keep your eye on these three things while the Browns and Packers go to battle on Saturday.