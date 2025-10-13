Why the Cleveland Browns' offensive struggles have no end in sight
Something needs to change on the offensive side of the ball for the Cleveland Browns. Through the first six weeks of the season, the Browns' offense has continually struggled to get anything going. Sunday’s game against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers emphasized that the Browns need to figure out how to move the ball and score points.
The Browns consistently failed to gain any momentum against a tough Steelers front, and it is hard to pinpoint where their problems begin. Against the Steelers, the Browns mustered only 248 yards of total offense while scoring just nine points.
The Browns averaged 3.3 yards per play, and they went 0-3 in converting on their red zone trips. Of more concern, Cleveland gained just 65 yards on the ground after previous weeks, when the run game looked somewhat promising.
Kevin Stefanski’s playcalling left some fans scratching their heads. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel attempted 52 passes against a tough defense and did not receive much help from his teammates. It was baffling to see Stefanski commit to the passing game so much after seeing Cleveland’s struggles there in the early season.
The state of the offensive line has not helped whatsoever. Both starting tackles are hurt, and the Browns lost Jack Conklin again after he suffered a concussion against Pittsburgh.
The Steelers terrorized Gabriel all day, recording six sacks, 14 QB hits, and 24 pressures on the young quarterback. Running back Quinshon Judkins also had issues gaining traction in the run game because there were virtually no holes for him to run through.
Next Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins presents a litmus test for the Browns’ offense. The Dolphins are struggling immensely on defense this year, as they are near the bottom of the league in many team categories.
Miami currently has the worst rushing defense in the NFL, giving up nearly 170 yards on the ground per game. Additionally, they are 30th in total defense and are 28th in scoring defense, allowing opponents to score 29 points/game.
The Browns must show up on offense against Miami, considering the Dolphins’ struggles. If Cleveland is unable to get anything going against Miami, the pressure must be on for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.
Quinshon Judkins has been promising, and Cleveland must try to get him going this weekend. Also, the Browns are at home this weekend, where they have performed much better during the Stefanski era. If Cleveland is unable to move the ball against Miami, the pressure to push the panic button will increase dramatically.