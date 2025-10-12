Three takeaways from the Browns ugly loss in Pittsburgh
Another ugly loss for the Browns as they lose once again in Pittsburgh.
Positives were few and far between all game long. The Browns tried to spark any kind of comeback in the fourth, but still fell 23-9.
For a team that's “trying to win,” that certainly didn’t feel like it. Here are three takeaways from the Browns loss.
1. This offense is desperate for an explosive play
The longest play of the entire game was just a 24-yard gain by Harold Fannin Jr., getting off the ground and sprinting.
Simply put, the Browns offense has no juice. Teams aren’t scared of anything they can do deep, and the running game can be kept in check because of it.
Gabriel had to drop back to throw the ball 58 times, and nearly every one was under a 20-yard attempt. This isn’t a winning formula.
Blame whatever, the play calling, Gabriel, the wide receivers and their drops, the offensive line, it was all bad.
If the offense doesn’t make drastic changes, the Browns may blow everything up before this season ends.
2. The defense did not travel to Pittsburgh
The defense had been the lone positive in Cleveland this season. For seemingly the first time this year, they were nowhere to be found.
Aaron Rodgers had all day to throw, not being sacked a single time. No turnovers and just three quarterback hits all day long.
The newly acquired Tyson Campbell did not play well. He had two pass defelections, but was targeted a ton. He looked lost out there, stumbling around and allowing DK Metcalf to do whatever he wanted. He gave up a touchdown and nearly 100 yards throughout. The Browns may have buyers remorse here soon if he can’t figure it out in the coming weeks.
Devin Bush played okay and Carson Schwesinger did his job, but that’s where the good ended today. The worst part came in the third and early fourth quarter. The Browns looked defeated, letting Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell run all over them.
This shouldn’t be a sign of things to come, but more a disappointing outlier in a city the Browns can never win in.
3. The offensive line will have changes coming
The offensive line has been bad this season, but this may have been the worst performance yet.
Gabriel was under pressure all day long, Judkins had the worst day of career and the penalty markers flew all game long.
Gabriel was sacked six times, compared to just twice last week. Judkins could muster just 36 yards on the ground.
Jack Conklin has shown time and time again that he can’t stay healthy. The newly acquired Cam Robinson didn’t play well and left with injury. The entire interior line has been mentioned in a recent trade rumour.
This is not an environment for a young quarterback. The line is getting older and older, it may be time to see what some of the other, younger options have. Zak Zinter hasn’t gotten a real chance to be a starter, along with Luke Wypler. The Browns also brought in Teven Jenkins, who hasn’t gotten a good look yet.
If there is value the Browns can get out of any of the lineman in the trade market, they need to really consider. The line has to be a priority in the draft and free agency next year.