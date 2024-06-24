Why The Cleveland Browns Should Not Extend Jedrick Wills Jr.
Last Friday, ESPN writer Aaron Schatz wrote a piece about one move every NFL team needed to do before training camp. For the Cleveland Browns,Schatz suggested that they should extend LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
This sparked a debate within the Browns community, since the former first-round pick is heading into the final year of his contract.
Wills, in his four seasons with the Browns, has been quite underwhelming compared to his counterparts in the 2020 NFL Draft Class. His highest-graded season on PFF was back in 2021, while appearing in only 13 games. During that span, the young LT posted a 66.1 overall grade on PFF, allowing five sacks and 28 quarterbacks hurries.
After a promising sophomore campaign, Wills was unable to continue the trend in 2022. In his first fully-healthy season with the Browns, he had a dramatic uptick in penalties (10) and quarterback hurries (41).
His 2023 season was unfortunately cut short due to an injury sustained back in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The main concern of letting Wills walk is the fear of finding a new LT. While it may seem like an easy fix, the left tackle position is commonly viewed as the more agile and technically-refined of the two tackle spots.
Many fans believe that Dawand Jones could eventually inherit the LT position in the future after his surprising 2023 season. However, it was Geron Christian and James Hudson III, not Jones, that filled in for the injured Wills. Jones has not played LT since 2020, when he played 80 snaps at the position for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Browns GM Andrew Berry, however, does not subscribe to this ideology and thinks left and right tackles can be interchangeable. Berry recently offered his thoughts on the tackle position at the NFL's owners meetings earlier this year:
"I think I said this in 2020 where tackles are tackles," Berry said. "I think the distinction between left tackle and right tackle is obsolete. We're in a division where T.J. Watt plays on our offensive right the entire game. It's not really a lot that we've talked about. We're pleased with Dawand in terms of where he is. But like I said, I think the distinction of left and right tackle is obsolete."- Andrew Berry
The 2023 fourth-round pick was featured at LT during training camp last year, so there could be an opportunity for Jones in the near future.
The real question is this: what if Wills exceeds expectations this season?
It's often rare for an NFL player to make a fifth-year jump, but it's not off the table. In that case, it would take a lot of cap maneuvering to re-sign Wills. Detroit Lions star offensive tackle Penei Sewell signed a four-year, $112 million-dollar contract extension with the Lions this offseason. And the prospect taken three picks after Wills, Tristan Wirfs, will likely be the next young offensive lineman to get paid.
A fifth-year jump from Wills may not put him at the same value as Sewell and Wirfs, but the numbers could be just south of that type of contract. Berry will also have to consider paying star LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is set to become a free agent after this season.
My guess, based on the facts and no sources, is that the Browns will likely let Wills play out his final season and reassess the situation next offseason. Making sure Amari Cooper is playing Week 1 against his former Dallas Cowboys squad is the team's main concern right now, and Cooper's potential extension could have implications on Wills' future in Cleveland.
I also believe that Jones could become the Browns' starting LT in the future. Despite being 6-foot-8, 375 pounds, Jones is surprisingly agile for his size. He also has shown his ability to match up against some of the league's best pass rushers. When lined up against Steelers' TJ Watt in Week 11, Jones did not allow a single sack or pressure in his 19 individiual battles versus Watt.
If, for some reason, the Browns do not want Jones at LT, there is always the possibility of restarting the cycle through the 2025 draft. The Browns finally have a first round pick in next year's draft along with a pair of Day 2 selections.
Looking ahead to next year's class, there are a plethora of LTs to keep an eye on. LSU's Will Campbell will likely be a top pick, but Georgia's Earnest Green III and Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. both played LT in 2023 and are currently projected to fall into the second round.
If the Browns do not extend Cooper, the team will most likely use a first-round pick on wide receiver, leaving the door open to take a tackle in Round 2.