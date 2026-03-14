How Cleveland Browns Spot in the AFC North Shifted After First Wave of Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns entered this year’s free agency with one tall task: replacing talent on both sides of the ball to be more competitive in 2026.

With a few key free agents departing for other teams around the league, as well as some with uncertain futures to this point, general manager Andrew Berry and Cleveland’s front office had their work cut out for them leading up to the start of free agency.

A few reworked deals helped create cap flexibility, including quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract, which positioned the Browns to start making calls to bring in free agents they deemed logical plug-and-play fits in their lineup.

With the acquisitions of three offensive linemen, a tight end to complement young standout Harold Fannin Jr., and a linebacker to fill in for the loss of Devin Bush, Cleveland’s additions are seen as necessary pieces to compete not just in the AFC, but in their always-difficult division.

Here’s how the Browns’ free agency additions stack up to the rest of the AFC North.

Cleveland Browns Free Agency So Far

Cleveland had their work cut out for them replacing their offensive line after their injury-plagued 2025 season. Knowing upgrades were the highest priority, the Browns brought in three offensive linemen: Texans tackle Tytus Howard, Packers guard/center Elgton Jenkins, and Chargers guard Zion Johnson.

The offensive line is in good shape as of now, with another move or two possibly before April’s NFL Draft. Cleveland is expected to draft a tackle with one of their first-round picks.

The Browns added another offensive piece: former Saints tight end Jack Stoll. After playing in Philadelphia for four seasons, Stoll’s lone season in New Orleans saw him catch his only career touchdown while seeing minimal playing time.

Stoll’s lack of starting experience shouldn’t raise questions, as he’ll pair nicely alongside Fannin to see an uptick in time on the field. The other main free agent the Browns acquired was former Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, who will fill in for Devin Bush after he left for Chicago.

Williams should slide right into the starting role next to Schwesinger, and his speed and knack for laying hard hits on opposing offenses will match the vibes this Browns defense already possesses. The Browns' signings have them as a much more respectable team in their division ahead of 2026.

How Their Signings Compare to the Rest of the AFC North

While Cleveland has added much-needed talent to fill roster holes, the rest of their division has also been busy in the free agent market.

Of the three other teams in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made many respectable signings to bolster their roster as well. It’s no secret the Steelers have always had one of the league’s most fearsome defenses, and it’s safe to say that could continue in 2026.

Their signings of former Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean and former Bears safety Jaquan Brisker pose a serious threat to opposing wide receivers. Also, adding former Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and former Panthers running back Rico Dowdle will help their offense.

Both Cincinnati and Baltimore made relatively similar signings, with the Ravens’ most notable being the acquisition of former Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Cincinnati signed two defensive linemen as well: former Seahawks defensive end Boye Mafe and former Vikings defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

The Steelers were by far the only other team to make as many impact signings if not more impactful ones, compared to the Browns. Baltimore has more work to do in free agency, and the Bengals could use a few more players on offense and defense if they hope to contend.

Cleveland may not be done adding free agents, with a potential wide receiver addition in the cards given the current state of their wide receiver room. With a fair amount of remaining cap space, keep an eye out for any remaining free agent signings in the coming weeks as the Browns prepare for next month’s draft.