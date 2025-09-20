Why the Cleveland Browns should sign recently released Pro-Bowl kicker
The kicking problems in Cleveland have not been a secret, with over 10 different kickers in the past 10 seasons; the problem is evident. Under Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry, the Browns rank last in the NFL in XP%, FGA under 40 yards, and 31st in FGA from 40-49 yards.
Drafting kickers in early rounds of the draft hasn’t worked so far, but signing a proven veteran did work in the 2023-24 season with Dustin Hopkins. Hopkins was named a Pro Bowl alternate, but struggled this past season, leading to his release. The problem was solved for a time, but it has arisen once again.
The problem may have just fixed itself in a recent cutting of a former Pro Bowl kicker in the NFC.
Younghoe Koo was just cut from the Atlanta Falcons after spending seven years with the squad. This move comes from the dips in consistency from Koo, who was once one of the best kickers in the NFL.
In 2020, Koo nailed the most field goals in the NFL with 37 made on a 94.9% success rate and was voted to the Pro Bowl. After the 2020 season, Koo’s success rate declined over the years to 86.5% in 2023 and 73.5% in 2024. Some of the low rate in 2024 can be attributed to the hip injury that Koo sustained, which landed him on the injured reserve late in the season.
If the Browns do not want to completely move on from rookie kicker Andre Szmyt, they can host a possible competition between the two. Szymt left four crucial points on the board in the Browns' week one loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, proving to be detrimental as the final score was 17-16.
Now, with the recent reports that Szmyt has hurt his calf in practice and is questionable for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, there is no better time to bring on a veteran kicker in Koo. He's currently 15th all-time in the NFL in FG% with a % of 85.8. Koo has been as high as second on the all-time list, which was after the 2022 season.
The concern with Koo would be the clutch-kicking aspect. After his miss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, which would have sent the game into overtime, Koo is 11-16, or 68.5%, on kicks that would tie the game or take the lead in the final minute of the game. While these numbers can be concerning, if you’re the Browns, why not take that chance?
Both of these kickers could benefit from this competition, as Koo was in Atlanta. Before the season started, he hit kicks at a 92% rate in training camp and preseason, winning him the starting job. The Falcons are moving on from Koo, and right now might be the time for the Browns to jump on it.