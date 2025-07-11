Browns Wide Receiver Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Hilarious Huddle Demeanor
Minicamp can be the most stressful time for many of the young rookies entering the NFL for the first time. For the higher draft picks, they are more secure in their roles on the team, but for guys like Kent State’s Luke Floriea with the Cleveland Browns, every time he takes the field, he could either lose or keep his job.
The pressure is immense, and the attitudes of the players follow suit. Well, not for all of the guys.
On Thursday, the Browns receiver joined the “Honor the Land” podcast and talked about many things, but also explained the demeanor that Shedeur Sanders brings to the team and, more importantly, the huddle.
“He just likes to have fun out there… He’s going up to the receivers, thinking about what celebrations to do when we score. It’s awesome, it lightens up the mood… He’s coming up to you asking, thinking he has an important question, and he says, ‘Hey twin, what celebration do you want to do?’”
Sanders falling like he did during the draft was certainly unprecedented, but it was a gift for the Browns. Many considered him to be the second-best quarterback available in the draft, but for some reason, his character was allegedly questioned on several different occasions.
Cleveland was the one team to step up to the podium in the fifth round and put his name on the draft card, making him a member of the Browns.
Just because Sanders is good at lightening the mood doesn’t equate to his ability to throw touchdowns. However, managing the temperature of the room is one of the best qualities a quarterback can have.
The intangibles that Sanders possesses are what set him apart. He has the electric personality, the unwavering confidence, and an amazing ability to connect with his teammates. The next step for him is to take advantage of whatever chance he gets.
If it is one rep per day, he needs to be perfect. If he gets the opportunity to start a preseason game, he needs to execute. When he gets the keys to the car in a regular season game, he needs to win.
If he can do those things, he will have the whole city of Cleveland doing their touchdown dance, not just him and Floriea.