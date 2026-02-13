Trading Down Again Might Be Cleveland Browns’ Smartest Move

There are two words that football fans everywhere walk into a new season with the hope of achieving: Super Bowl.

But there are two other words that Cleveland Browns fans have become way too familiar with over the years: trade down.

And that’s exactly what the Browns could decide to do with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While trading down is always unpopular, even with another home run draft, the Browns honestly will not contend for the Super Bowl next season. With a stellar draft and everything coming together perfectly, they’d be lucky to be a surprise team in the NFL Playoffs.

Why would the Browns trade down?

The Browns have so many holes. They don’t have a sure thing at quarterback, even though Shedeur Sanders showed a bit of promise during his limited opportunity. They need to completely rebuild the offensive line while adding legitimate talent around Jerry Jeudy in the wide receiver room.

Depending on the first five selections of the NFL Draft, it might be in Cleveland’s best interest to trade down.

There’s a real world where both blue chip receivers, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, are both already off of the board by the time the Browns are on the clock. The New York Jets, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are all ahead of the Browns and could look to add dynamic playmakers to bolster their offense.

If Tate and Tyson have both been selected – or if whichever receiver the Browns preferred is off the board – that leaves offensive tackle as the next big position of need.

Thus far, the mock draft community hasn’t valued Utah’s Spencer Fano or Caleb Lomu as top ten locks. Miami’s Francis Mauigoa is a right tackle who has some of the same “short arm” red flags that Will Campbell had last season prior to the New England Patriots selecting him at No. 4 overall.

While Ohio State superstar Caleb Downs is the best overall football player in the draft, the Browns might not be excited about the positional value of a safety, even if he’s the best player.

How could the Browns trade down?

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are the two teams to watch, as they both have two first-round selections each.

If the Browns were to make a trade with the Cowboys, they could fall back to No. 12 overall while also scooping the No. 20 overall pick to pair with No. 24. This would give Cleveland three first-round selections. If the Browns wanted to make a trade with the Rams, they’d fall back to No. 13 overall, the pick Los Angeles received from the Atlanta Falcons, while also snagging No. 29 overall.

It takes two teams to tango. But the Browns should also have an eye on adding an additional draft pick next season, even if it’s not a first-rounder like they were able to steal from the Jacksonville Jaguars for falling back three slots and allowing them to select Travis Hunter last April.

The 2027 quarterback class is supposed to be the real deal. The Browns have been wandering the quarterback desert since 1999. But in 2027, Arch Manning, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Julian Sayin, or DJ Lagway could be in line to save the franchise. Loading up on extra draft picks in 2027 would be wise, and the Browns have the ammunition to make that happen with 10 selections in the 2026 draft.

By trading down, the Browns would still be able to chase their goal of improving the offense this season. Falling back to No. 12 or No. 13 overall would still allow them to snag a premium offensive tackle or perhaps USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who is thought to be a fit for what new head coach Todd Monken wants to do.

While trading down could cost the Browns an opportunity to select a star like Downs or Fano, it would allow them to continue to stack chips to make that big maneuver for their franchise quarterback in 2027 while setting up the organization for their arrival in the short-term.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry loves value. He also has previously stated that the draft should be used for future roster building instead of cramming existing needs. Another trade down could be in the works if the Browns don’t feel close to contending, especially without a quarterback.

