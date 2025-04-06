Cleveland Browns Among Most Interested Teams in Surprising QB
The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback debate is one of the most talked about questions in the NFL. How will the Browns navigate this situation while being strapped for cash yet still trying to win football games?
The answer will come from a couple of different places. They addressed a depth piece early in the offseason with their trade for Kenny Pickett.
Pickett, a former 20th overall pick, has a 15-10 record as a starter in the NFL and has proven to be a competent starter in the league. He isn’t someone who will lead a team to a deep playoff run, but in a pinch, he can play for the Browns and keep them competitive.
The next piece will be Cleveland bringing a veteran into the room. The options here are slimming.
There is a consistent feeling throughout the league that they will be trading for Kirk Cousins at some point this offseason. If they don’t get Cousins, the other options here are free agents Joe Flacco, Ryan Tannehill or Carson Wentz.
The final, and most important piece is the rookie that they select in the draft. The last two drafts would have been a great time to have the number two pick. They would have been picking either CJ Stroud or Jayden Daniels. The 2025 draft does not appear to have the same caliber of player at that position.
Because of that, the belief that Cleveland will take Shedeur Sanders at number two is fading and it is moving to them picking a player at or around pick number 33.
The dark horse name that has surfaced is Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. Dart is a player who is living largely in the shadows behind Cam Ward and Sanders, but still has the ability to be a quality player at the NFL level.
Last year at Ole Miss, he threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He led the Rebels to a 10-3 record and they narrowly missed out on making the playoff.
Cleveland has been one of the teams that has shown the most interest in him. Along with the Browns, he has visited and met with the Steelers, Giants and Saints.
Dartisn’t the type of player that I would expect the Browns to trade up for, but, if he is there at pick 33 then expect Cleveland to think long and hard about taking him off the board.