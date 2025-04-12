Cleveland Browns ‘Best Case QB Scenario Revealed
Most Cleveland Browns fans now remember Joe Flacco as the hero who saved the 2023 season and propelled Cleveland to another playoff berth under Kevin Stefanski. He was able to quickly erase the years of hurt that he put on the fanbase while in Baltimore.
His second stint in Cleveland comes through the scope of different expectations.
When he was signed in 2023, he was brought in to save a room that was decimated by injury. The Browns were taking a flyer on him. Now, they are bringing him in to be a part of the solution for a position group that needs all the help it can get.
The signing of Flacco begins to clear up the picture of what Cleveland is going to continue doing in that room. He joins Kenny Pickett, who the Browns traded for with a fifth-round pick earlier this offseason. It would be unrealistic to think that Flacco could give Cleveland an entire 17-game season, but he can be a short-term solution.
Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick joined 92.3 The Fan’s ‘The Overtime’ and explained what he thinks is a possible plan for the Browns.
“You’re probably going in with the expectation that either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett to come in and be the quarterback for as long as possible. Then, when your rookie is ready, maybe you give the rookie a try. That’s probably the best-case scenario.”
Who that rookie will be is the next question. They will have a couple of different options to get a guy in this year’s draft.
They could take a huge swing for Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick, they could try to trade back up to get Sanders, they could wait until pick 33 to take a second-tier guy, or they could take a chance in the later rounds with a lower-tier player.
Whoever it may be, they will be entering a room that has one veteran in Flacco, two Super Bowl rings between Flacco and Pickett, and one spot up for grabs. The plan isn’t foolproof, but at least Cleveland finally has some direction to solve its quarterback problem.