Cleveland Browns LB Arrested on Sunday

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball past Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) to score a touchdown during the first quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball past Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) to score a touchdown during the first quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
On Sunday afternoon, Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested while he was back in Pennsylvania. According to reports, he is being charged with simple assault and harassment.

The charge for the simple assault is classified as a second-degree misdemeanor, while the harassment charge is classified as a “summary” charge. 

In the state of Pennsylvania, a second-degree misdemeanor is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison with a $5,000 fine, and a summary charge is punishable by a maximum of 90 days in prison and a $300 fine.

This is the second time that Bush has been arrested. The first time was in 2020 for a traffic violation.

Bush is entering his second year with the Browns. In his first year in 2024, he played in 16 of Cleveland’s 17 games and proved to be a very valuable player on the team’s defense. He finished the year with 76 total tackles, an impressive eight tackles for loss, three defended passes, and one sack on the season.

He played well enough last season in Cleveland to warrant a brand new contract that he signed in the middle of March that keeps him with the Browns for one season, costing the team $3.25 million. 

Bush is entering his seventh year in the NFL. The soon-to-be 27-year-old was highly touted coming out of Michigan and was the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

In his career, Bush has tallied 399 total tackles in 81 games played. He spent four years with the Steelers before heading to the upper Northwest to join the Seattle Seahawks, to come back to the Midwest then to play for the Browns.

Bush headlines the linebacker room in Cleveland, which is arguably their weakest position group. He joins Jordan Hicks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Carson Schwesinger as Cleveland’s linebacking core. 

