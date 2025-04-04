Cleveland Browns Linked to Interesting Arch Manning Rumors
We are just about 13 months away from the 2026 NFL Draft and many out there are already connecting the dots of who may be the actual long-term solution for the Cleveland Browns at the quarterback position.
Yes, they could opt to make either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders their guy in just a few weeks, or they could use this draft to load up with weapons and wait for their guy next year. If they do the latter, the number one option on that list might be Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
It’s only April and there are still many moves left to be made for every NFL roster, but Cleveland has been surprisingly quiet in addressing its need at quarterback.
On the heels of Deshaun Watson re-tearing his achilles, it's pretty clear that his days with the Browns are numbered. It is almost guaranteed that he will not take a snap next season and the only other quarterback on the roster is former Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Kenny Pickett.
The Browns will continue to address the position, but there are not many options left. They will likely add a veteran player such as Kirk Cousins or Joe Flacco along with a rookie in the draft.
Mike Sando of The Athletic interviewed several NFL executives to get their opinion on the matter and one quote stood out amongst the rest.
“It’s such a weak quarterback draft and free agency class at the position. Is there a temptation to suck for Arch Manning?”
It would be quite a risk for this front office and this organization to put all of their eggs into that basket because there is so much unknown. It is not a guarantee that Manning will come out next year and don’t forget that his uncle famously declined to play for the (then) San Diego Chargers resulting in a trade to the New York Giants.
Would Arch pull a similar move if Cleveland has the top pick next year? Would this current regime survive another year of losing football? Is this really the plan Myles Garrett signed up for?
There are so many questions left to be answered and we will start getting closer to an answer when Cleveland submits that No. 2 pick in a few short weeks.