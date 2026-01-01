Tommy Rees shuts down speculation about Kevin Stefanski's future with Browns

With just one game remaining in the regular season, there is a lot of conversation surrounding the future of Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

After winning just seven games in the last two years, there are a lot of concerns that the Browns might be looking for a new head coach. Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was asked about dealing with the uncertainty of that, and he was quick to quiet the noise from the outside.

"We take off of Kevin's leadership, which is excellent and look, we work long hours but don't have a whole lot of time to do a lot else except try to get our guys ready to play and get our guys ready to face the opponent of the week. We're pretty rhythmic in how our weeks roll, so a lot of us are in a routine and we kind of know what we're doing every hour, every minute of the day, try not to deviate too much from that and try to isolate ourselves from all the noise as much as we can. We have a great group here, great staff. Guys that enjoy being around each other so kind of just lean into each other and take after Kevin's leadership and put one foot in front of the other."

Technically, the 2025 season has been a slight improvement from the three wins they had in 2024. Sitting at 4-12, the Browns' record looks awful, but some good things have come with it.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry nailed the 2025 NFL Draft class for the Browns with one of the strongest drafts in recent memory, with future starters in Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and Shedeur Sanders. What worked out well is that Stefanski and the coaching staff developed those players way ahead of schedule.

At some point, though, the losing is going to catch up to Stefanski and Berry, and it might result in them losing their jobs. There seems to be a chance that both could keep their jobs for the 2026 season, given the optimism that has come from 2025. It may just result in Cleveland being super aggressive in the offseason to build a winner, with most likely one more year for each guy.

There hasn't been much to cheer about for the Browns fan base this year, and some fans will be nervous after Week 18 to see what the team does. The number one question will be whether Stefanski will survive for one more year.