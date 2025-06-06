Cleveland Radio Host Makes Bold Claim About Browns’ Shedeur Sanders
The ‘Really Big Show’ on ESPN Cleveland 850 has been known to be a hot take hub and a place where ideas can get a little bit off the rails. On Thursday, cohost Aaron Goldhammer made his statement about the outlook for Shedeur Sanders on the Cleveland Browns, especially early on in the year.
In fairness, his take isn’t all that crazy, but it is grounds for debate. He said on RBS that he thinks “there is a way that Shedeur Sanders starts the first game” against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
Respectfully, barring injury, there is a zero percent chance that Sanders starts in Week 1, and I do not think his first start is going to come until at least Week 10. The beginning of Cleveland’s schedule is a murderers' row, and that is putting it nicely.
Cleveland kicks off its season with a home game against the Bengals before hitting the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Two weeks in, two of the hardest division games are up. Then, there is no rest for the wicked.
The Browns then begin their NFC North schedule, where they take on Green Bay, Detroit, and Minnesota in consecutive weeks. Their brutal opening stretch ends with a trip east to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers before the final two games in the first half against the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
After the Patriots game, they get a reprieve, and it is their bye week. Then, and only then, will the chatter of a rookie taking over start to pick up steam.
Prime Tom Brady could be under center and scrape by with a .500 record against those opponents, let alone a rookie.
Sanders will get the opportunity to learn under Joe Flacco, see how he operates, see what he does, and then be ready to take over the reins of this team.
The unfortunate part for Flacco is that Cleveland has to find out what it has in its young rookies. It simply cannot go the entire year without learning what it has in these guys because the Browns have two first-round picks that will likely be Top-10 selections.
I don’t think that this take is too far off, but Sanders won’t see the field until at least Week 10 against the New York Jets.