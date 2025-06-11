Former NFL QB Fires Back About Browns’ Shedeur Sanders’ Biggest Pre-Draft Flaw
Everyone seemingly wants a piece of the Shedeur Sanders pie. After the first day of mandatory minicamp in Berea, the story of the day centered on the Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback.
According to reports, he was primarily going against the second team defense, but he made the most of his reps and put in a really sharp performance.
He was crisp in full team 11-on-11 drills and had a couple of highlight plays in the 7-on-7 period. The major highlight of the day was a huge 40-plus-yard bomb from hash to opposite sideline to Gage Larvadain, who hauled it in and took it for six.
The throw was perfect, but what caught the attention of many wasn’t the accuracy, we knew Shedeur had that. What was surprising was the arm strength that Sanders displayed on that bomb.
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert weighed in on X that Sanders’ arm strength really stood out on that throw specifically. Saying that the throw “seemingly had more juice than what we saw at the end of the season at Colorado.”
On the field, that was Sanders’ biggest question mark during the predraft process. Many questioned his arm strength and his deep ball accuracy because, truthfully, he wasn’t asked to do it all that much at Colorado. He primarily lived around the line of scrimmage and executed the short and intermediate passing game with insane precision.
Now that Sanders will get the opportunity to display his arm strength vertically down the field, he will continue to improve that part of his game and show that it, too, is a strength of his.
There is still a long way to go for Sanders, but the hype surrounding him is increasing by the minute. He says all the right things, and when clips of practice come to the surface, he is continually making all of the right plays.
He mentioned in his media availability that he is just focused on taking advantage of his opportunities, and to this point, that is exactly what he is doing.