Cleveland Browns Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

The Cleveland Browns have been busy adding quality starting pieces to try and revamp a team that is losing over 30 free agents.

There will be plenty of noticeable differences to next year’s team, especially the offensive line that could have five new starters. Even the coaching staff will be different as Todd Monken takes the reings, with a new offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators.

The Browns still have plenty of moves left to make, but as it stands now, here is the projected starting lineup for next season.

Offense

The most intriguing position battle of the offseason will be Shedeur Sanders against Deshaun Watson. The Browns still want the Watson deal to work out, and Sanders needs to improve in the offseason.

Despite that, Sanders should still be the starter next year. He flashed more potential last season that Watson has in his multiple-year tenure in Cleveland.

Quinshon Judkins will be back as the starting running back. His late season injury last year shouldn’t have any effect this season. Dylan Sampson should also see an increase in reps.

The Browns will likely be adding a wide receiver in the draft still, but assuming they didn’t, the starting lineup would be the same as last season. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman would be the outside receivers, with Isaiah Bond in the slot. All three will be looking to have a much better season.

Harold Fannin Jr. will get the majority of tight end reps now that David Njoku has left. Jack Stoll would be the second tight end in any set.

The offensive line is where the most difference will be. Tytus Howard will be the new man at right tackle with a familiar face in Tevin Jenkins at right guard.

Elgton Jenkins will be the new center and Zion Johnson will be the left guard. Left tackle is another spot where Cleveland will likely address in the first round, but as of now, Dawand Jones will be the starter.

Defense

The defensive line will continue to be the heartbeat of the team. Myles Garrett will be a starting end looking to break his own sack record. Mason Graham will look to improve his statistics after a solid rookie campaign. Alex Wright will be the other starting end.

The last defensive tackle spot is an open competition between Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Kalia Davis and Maliek Collins. Unless Collins comes into camp as full strength after a season-ending injury last year, expect Hall to be the favorite to start.

At linebacker the Browns will have the reigning Rookie of the Year in Carson Schwesinger and a former All-Pro in Quincy Williams. With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s career likely ending, expect the Browns to run a lot of nickel personnel. Mohamoud Diabate will be the linebacker rotating in when needed.

The secondary would look exactly the same as last year. Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell will be the corners, while Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are the safeties. Myles Harden will likely be the slot again, unless the Browns add some late talent in free agency or the draft.

Special teams

The Browns retained the special team’s core from last year. Rex Sunahara will long snap, Andre Szymt will kick and Corey Bojorquez will punt. The only difference will be the return man without Jerome Ford. Sampson or Bond could be solid candidates to take over those duties.