Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Week 13 Inactives
The Cleveland Browns will need some role players to step up at wide receiver on Monday night.
Second-year wideout Cedric Tillman headlines Cleveland's list of inactive players for its prime time matchup with the Denver Broncos. Tillman was ruled out several days in advance of the prime time showdown, having spent the week of practice in the league's concussion protocol and not clearing it in time to play.
Tillman's absence will leave veteran quarterback Jameis Winston looking to other options to move the ball through the air. Behind top wideout Jerry Jeudy, the Elijah Moore is expected to see an increased workload. The team also promoted veteran wideout Kadarius Toney and 2022 sixth-round pick Michael Woods II from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday to help bolster the wide receiver group further.
Along with Tillman, the team ruled out left tackle Jedrick Wills, safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Sam Kamara and cornerback Myles Harden over the weekend. For Wills, this is the seventh game he'll miss this season due to an ongoing knee injury.
Meanwhile, Thornhill popped up on the injury report this week with calf injury suffered during practice. Calf injuries have plagued the two-time Super Bowl throughout his first two seasons in Cleveland.
The Browns full list of Week 13 inactives features:
S Juan Thornhill
WR Cedric Tillman
RB D'Onta Foreman
CB Chigozie Anusiem
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
DT Sam Kamara
DE James Houston
For the Broncos, cornerback Riley Moss was ruled out on the team's injury report over the weekend. The rest of their list includes:
QB Zach Wilson
CB Riley Moss
LB Drew Sanders
G Nick Gargiulo
T Frank Crum
DL Eyioma Uwazurike