Cleveland Browns Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 Inactives
The Cleveland Browns got some positive injury news in the days leading up to their Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
After missing the first two days of practice while advancing through the concussion protocol, star cornerback Denzel Ward was limited on Friday and cleared the final phase of the of the protocol on Saturday. He's now fully cleared to suit up for the Browns today against LA.
Additional positive injury news came on Friday when veteran guard Joel Bitonio was left off the team's Week 9 injury. Like Ward, Bitonio missed the first two days of practice with a foot injury and returned on Friday in a limited capacity. Without an injuy designation he's fully cleared to play.
Meanwhile, LB Jordan Hicks was ruled out by the team at the end of the week. So too was fellow linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was moved to the IR by Cleveland on Saturday, which will force him to miss at least the next four games. JOK was okay and around the team facility this week, but the team is using an abundance of caution in his recovery from the neck injury he suffered against Baltimore last week.
The Browns full list of inactives includes:
QB Bailey Zappe (emergency QB)
RB D'Onta Foreman
LB Jordan Hicks
T Germain Ifedi
DT Quinton Jefferson
As the the Chargers, star edge rusher Joey Bosa entered Sunday as questionable with a hip injury, but is officially active. Wide receiver D.J. Chark, who was listed as questionable entering the day is out for LA.