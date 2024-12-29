Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Week 17 Inactives
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to get that winning feeling back when they host the Miami Dolphins in what is their final home game of the 2024 campaign. They'll do so, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center yet again after a dud performance in Cincinnati last weekend.
Unfortunately for the second-year QB, his job gets harder with tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Cedric Tillman being ruled out for this game on Friday. Cleveland also ruled out defensive end Ogbo Okronkwo leading into the weekend.
Additionally, quarterback Jameis Winston, who was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury is officially inactive but designated the emergency third quarterback. That paves the way for Bailey Zappe to server as the primary backup.
The Browns full list of inactives includes:
QB Jameis Winston (emergency QB)
TE David Njoku
WR Cedric Tillman
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
CB Chigozie Anusiem
Meanwhile, Miami's offense has been ravaged by injuries ahead of Week 17. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out by the team after dealing with a hip injury throughout the week. His absence paves the way for former Browns QB Tyler Huntley to make the start against the team he spent this past offseason and training camp with.
Like Thompson-Robinson, Huntley will be shorthanded in terms of his weapons as the team also ruled out wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as part of their inactives. Waddles practiced in a limited capacity two days this week while dealing with a knee injury, but was not quite ready to go for Miami.
The Dolphins inactives feature:
QB Tua Tagovailoa
WR Jaylen Waddle
CB Kendall Fuller
LB Anthony Walker
CB Nik Needham
LB Mohamed Kamara
OL Andrew Meyer
WR Erik Ezukanma