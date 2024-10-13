Unsuspecting Browns Player Now Tied For Second On Team In Touchdowns
Entering Week 6, the Cleveland Browns boast what is arguably the worst offense in all of football. They're the only team in the NFL to not score 20 points in a game, average just 15.8 points per game and are dead last in the league in yards per game.
As a unit, Cleveland's offense has only found the end zone seven times this year and while Deshaun Watson is the leader in the clubhouse in terms of scores – accounting for six total (5 in the air and one on the ground) – an unsuspecting player is actually tied for second in touchdowns scored this season.
After scoring his second scoop-and-score touchdown of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, veteran safety Rodney McLeod is now tied with Browns wideout Amari Cooper for the second most touchdowns on the team. The game-changing play was sparked by star pass rusher Myles Garrett, who leapt over the Eagles o-line on a 57-yard field goal attempt by kicker Jake Elliot and blocked the kick.
The loose ball then bounced towards the sideline, where McLeod corralled it and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. It was a massive play at the time that helped the Browns draw even with Philly 10-10 just before the half. It was also the second time McLeod has pulled of that feat this season. His previous scoop-and-score came in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown.
The fact that McLeod has scored the second most touchdowns this season is the latest indictment on how bad the Browns offense has been this year.
After McLeod and Cooper, who are tied with two, only four other Browns players have scored a single touchdown this season. They are RB Jerome Ford, WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Jordan Akins and TE Blake Whiteheart.